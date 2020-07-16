AFC North training camp preview: Bengals rising; Steelers on mend

Most important position battle: Right guard. The Browns' underlying weakness heading into last season, as my colleague Aditi Kinkhabwala pointed out a year ago, existed on the ends of the line. Cleveland has since shored up the tackle positions, replacing RT Chris Hubbard with top free-agent tackle Jack Conklin, and LT Greg Robinson with first-round pick Jedrick Wills, who should be a Day 1 starter. Hubbard might have a shot to remain in the starting lineup, though. Think back to when Philadelphia desperately needed someone to step up in the place of injured tackle Jason Peters a few years ago. They went with Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who did a solid job and ended up earning himself a five-year, $45 million deal in Detroit in March. Hubbard can be that guy, a sixth lineman and swing tackle, but he could also slot in as a right guard if no one else emerges as the guy at the position. Wyatt Teller split reps with the since-departed Eric Kush at right guard last season after Austin Corbett didn't work out and was traded to the Rams in the middle of the season, so Teller has some experience playing alongside center JC Tretter. Drew Forbes -- a nice guy off the field but a nasty one on it -- might give him some legitimate competition. We could see Hubbard, Teller and Forbes get reps in camp before figuring out who will fill the spot, which is now Cleveland's greatest offensive weakness on a line that should be very strong elsewhere.

Biggest strength on roster: Wide receiver. I know there's a strong case to be made for running back here, and I agree with those of you who are pointing to your Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt jerseys right now. But listen: The Browns still have an elite receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. and a perennial Pro Bowler in Jarvis Landry. Rashard Higgins took a cheaper offer to stay in Cleveland because he likes playing with Baker Mayfield that much, and sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones could surprise some people. I also could have chosen tight end here after the team signed Austin Hooper and drafted Harrison Bryant this offseason, but there's some uncertainty about the future of David Njoku, who has requested a trade. This offense is pretty damn talented anywhere you look, but if I'm putting my chips on one group, I look to the best friends from LSU.

Biggest weakness: Linebacker. Mack Wilson and Co. will not be happy to read this, but on paper, it's true. Cleveland lacks experience in the second level of its defense, where 2019 draft picks Wilson and Sione Takitaki (who are close friends, by the way) and rookie Sam 'backer Jacob Phillips are penciled in as the starting group. The only linebacker with significant experience is B.J. Goodson, who wasn't exactly a big free-agent fish. It was a little surprising that the Browns didn't make greater investments in the position this offseason, but it also wasn't the strongest market, so it makes some sense. To Wilson, I say: Prove this selection wrong with your play in 2020. He's already on his way to outperforming his draft slot (fifth round) after starting 14 games as a rookie.