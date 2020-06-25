NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

Around the NFL

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.

The league held a virtual meeting with owners Thursday to address a number of topics, including training camps, 2020 season planning amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, "Inspire Change" social justice programs and workplace diversity.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters following the meeting that in addition to training camps opening as planned, the league's focus is to "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners." Goodell added that talks are ongoing with the NFLPA over specifics.

Earlier this month the NFL issued guidelines for protocols and procedures for when players could eventually return to team facilities. The guidelines need to be agreed to by the NFLPA, and NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills later acknowledged that protocols are still being developed as the science around COVID-19 evolves.

Sills said Thursday that the league is setting up a "very ambitious testing program," but he added that "testing alone will not be sufficient to keep everyone healthy. It's vitally important to keep social distances and use masks when possible."

Among other topics discussed during Thursday's meeting was a new major NFL voting education and registration initiative. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.).

"Our goal is for everyone associated with the NFL to register to vote and vote and inspire others," NFL senior VP of social responsibility Anna Isaacson said. "… We all have a shared right and obligation to go vote."

In addition, NFL executive vice president of football ops Troy Vincent told reporters that all 32 teams will be given anti-racism training in July.

NFL owners also voted to tarp off seats in stadiums near the field to keep distancing between players, people on the sideline and fans, per Rapoport. Teams are permitted to sell the that space to advertisers.

Related Content

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winds up to throw the ball during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Tom Brady on Instagram: 'Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself'

Tom Brady again worked out with teammates at a local prep school in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday and appeared to have a message for people who criticized his session earlier this week amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 
news

NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 

The league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.).
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Jets DC Gregg Williams on Jamal Adams: 'I got his back'

Jamal Adams made no secret about his desire to get traded out of New York. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says he has Adams' back but hopes the safety remains on the Jets in 2020.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham 'free and clear' for training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. will be good to go whenever football returns this summer. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that OBJ will be ready to practice when training camp opens.
NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office
news

NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office

The Titans announced three additions to their front office, including Adolpho Birch III, who spent the past 24 years working in the league office.
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during a press conference on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Indianapolis.
news

John Lynch thinks NFC champion 49ers can be even better in 2020

The San Francisco 49ers were minutes from winning a Lombardi Trophy last season. Despite sustaining some losses to its NFC championship roster, GM John Lynch believes his team "is very well-equipped to compete for championships."
2020 Hall of Fame Game to be canceled, enshrinement postponed
news

2020 Hall of Fame Game to be canceled, enshrinement postponed

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony has been postponed and the correlating preseason opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers has been canceled. 
Giants QB Daniel Jones bulking up this offseason
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones bulking up this offseason

Entering his second season, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has bulked up his physique this offseason with hopes of fixing the ball security issues that plagued his rookie year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) pass rushes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 55-40. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Shaq Barrett 'still up in the air' about signing franchise tag

Buccaneers linebacker is one of only five NFL players yet to have signed their franchise tag. "We'll find out a little more information on Friday," he said. 
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'feeling good' following COVID-19 positive test

More than a week removed from reports of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for COVID-19, the two-time NFL rushing champion said he is "feeling good."
NFL to host meeting with owners to talk season, social initiatives
news

NFL to host meeting with owners to talk season, social initiatives

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL will host a video conference meeting with owners Thursday to address a number of topics, including training camp, 2020 season planning, "Inspire Change" social justice programs and workplace diversity.
