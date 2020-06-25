NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.

The league held a virtual meeting with owners Thursday to address a number of topics, including training camps, 2020 season planning amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, "Inspire Change" social justice programs and workplace diversity.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters following the meeting that in addition to training camps opening as planned, the league's focus is to "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners." Goodell added that talks are ongoing with the NFLPA over specifics.

Earlier this month the NFL issued guidelines for protocols and procedures for when players could eventually return to team facilities. The guidelines need to be agreed to by the NFLPA, and NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills later acknowledged that protocols are still being developed as the science around COVID-19 evolves.