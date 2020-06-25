NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 

Thursday's NFL virtual meeting between owners has focused on voting initiatives.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the 1 p.m. ET meeting kicked off with a discussion of a new major NFL voting education and registration initiative, per a source informed of the situation.
The league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.), per Rapoport. The goal is for everyone associated with the NFL, from players to coaches to executives and staff to register, vote, and spur others to vote.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has had multiple conversations with players the past couple of weeks, and voting was an area they consistently stressed as important and a place where the league could aid, per Rapoport. Owners, general managers, coaches and other execs have also expressed interest in focusing on voting initiatives along with players. The league plans to support players who set up programs in their own communities designed to aid and educate on how to exercise voting rights.