NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 

Thursday's NFL virtual meeting between owners has focused on voting initiatives.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the 1 p.m. ET meeting kicked off with a discussion of a new major NFL voting education and registration initiative, per a source informed of the situation.

The league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.), per Rapoport. The goal is for everyone associated with the NFL, from players to coaches to executives and staff to register, vote, and spur others to vote.