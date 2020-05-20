Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 01:43 PM

Aldon Smith reinstated by NFL, set to join Cowboys

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aldon Smith is back in the NFL, which means he'll soon be a Dallas Cowboy.

Smith was reinstated by the league Wednesday following a videoconference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Smith has not played since 2015 due to legal troubles and suspensions, but he's returning half a decade later to resume his career at 30 years old. Never afraid to give a player a second chance, Dallas secured his services ahead of time, agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million in April.

Smith spent his last snaps with the Raiders before he was suspended indefinitely for violation of the league's substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies. Still on the Raiders' roster, he was released in 2018 following a domestic violence incident in which he was named a suspect.

Before his departure, Smith caused plenty of problems for opposing offenses, recording 47.5 sacks in five seasons, including a 2012 campaign that saw him take down the quarterback 19.5 times. He hasn't played more than nine games in a season since 2013, but the Cowboys' addition of Smith is a low-risk move that could pay off if Smith has truly moved beyond his troubled past.

