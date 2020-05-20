Aldon Smith reinstated by NFL, set to join Cowboys

Aldon Smith is back in the NFL, which means he'll soon be a Dallas Cowboy.

Smith was reinstated by the league Wednesday following a videoconference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Smith has not played since 2015 due to legal troubles and suspensions, but he's returning half a decade later to resume his career at 30 years old. Never afraid to give a player a second chance, Dallas secured his services ahead of time, agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million in April.

Smith spent his last snaps with the Raiders before he was suspended indefinitely for violation of the league's substance-abuse and personal-conduct policies. Still on the Raiders' roster, he was released in 2018 following a domestic violence incident in which he was named a suspect.