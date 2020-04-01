Upon reinstatement, Aldon Smith to sign with Cowboys

When defensive end Aldon Smith -- who hasn't played an NFL game since 2015 -- is officially reinstated he'll be playing for the Dallas Cowboys.
Smith has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
FOX's Jay Glazer first reported the signing.
Rapoport added that Smith's contract begins when he's officially reinstated, which "Dallas is confident it will happen." NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said the reinstatement process is underway and added that the contract is for $2 million in base salary and $2 million in sack incentives.