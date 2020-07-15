NFL franchise tag roundup: No deals for Dak, Derrick Henry?

The deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term deals arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Near the end of an unprecedented offseason, very few of the players who received a franchise or transition tag have agreed to terms with their teams on new deals, and some players have yet to even sign their tag, in hopes of an 11th-hour agreement or a trade.
Here's the status on those tagged players:
Shaq Barrett, EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Signing franchise tag. Barrett said Tuesday that he will be signing his tag. He has also filed a grievance believing he should be designated a defensive end rather than a linebacker. The Bucs pass rusher told NFL Network on Tuesday that he is not hopeful the two sides will get a deal done.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals RB was slapped with the transition tag earlier this year. Drake and Arizona are not close on a long-term deal, but their deadline to agree to terms is not until July 22 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Bud Dupree, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Signed franchise tag. Dupree signed his franchise tag on April 23. However, the pass rusher is filing a grievance with hopes that he'll be paid as a defensive end rather than a linebacker.
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Green has yet to sign his franchise tag.
Anthony Harris, S, Minnesota Vikings: Signed franchise tag. Harris signed his franchise tag on April 17.
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: Signed franchise tag. Henry signed his franchise tag on April 2.
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers: Signed franchise tag. Henry signed his franchise tag on April 13. The Chargers TE is not expected to reach a long-term deal with Los Angeles and will play out his one-year deal, per Rapoport.
Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: Agreed to four-year deal. Jones never signed his franchise tag with Kansas City. The two sides reached an agreement on a four-year contract worth $85 million on Tuesday, just over a day out from the deadline.
Matthew Judon, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens: Signed franchise tag. Judon signed his franchise tag on May 28. Judon, who plays both outside linebacker and defensive end, will earn $16.808 million on the tag, a midpoint between the rate for LBs and DEs and the product of a "rare compromise," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Ngakoue has yet to sign his franchise tag and has vowed to not play for the Jaguars this season. There remains interest from teams in trading for the Jacksonville DE ahead of the deadline. Rapoport reported Tuesday that an Ngakoue swap would be "difficult" and "complicated" to pull off but "not impossible."
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Signed franchise tag. Prescott signed his exclusive franchise tag on June 22. The QB is not expected to reach a long-term deal with Dallas before the deadline, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Brandon Scherff, G, Washington: Signed franchise tag. Scherff signed his franchise tag on April 8.
Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos: Signed franchise tag. Simmons signed his franchise tag on July 14. The Broncos safety is not expected to reach a long-term deal with Denver, per Rapoport.
Joe Thuney, G, New England Patriots: Signed franchise tag. Thuney signed his franchise tag on March 19. The Pats guard is not expected to reach a long-term deal with New England, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Giardi.
Leonard Williams, DL, New York Giants: Signed franchise tag. Williams signed his franchise tag on April 22 and is expected to play out the one-year deal, per Rapoport.