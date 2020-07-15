NFL franchise tag roundup: No deals for Dak, Derrick Henry?

The deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term deals arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Near the end of an unprecedented offseason, very few of the players who received a franchise or transition tag have agreed to terms with their teams on new deals, and some players have yet to even sign their tag, in hopes of an 11th-hour agreement or a trade.

Here's the status on those tagged players:

Shaq Barrett, EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Signing franchise tag. Barrett said Tuesday that he will be signing his tag. He has also filed a grievance believing he should be designated a defensive end rather than a linebacker. The Bucs pass rusher told NFL Network on Tuesday that he is not hopeful the two sides will get a deal done.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals RB was slapped with the transition tag earlier this year. Drake and Arizona are not close on a long-term deal, but their deadline to agree to terms is not until July 22 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.