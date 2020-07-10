Steelers' Dupree files grievance three months after signing tag

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree has filed a grievance with hopes that he'll be paid as a defensive end rather than a linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

A fixture in the Steelers lineup since being drafted 22nd overall in 2015, Dupree has racked up 200 tackles, 31.5 sacks, nine pass deflections and six forced fumbles in 70 appearances (55 starts) for coach Mike Tomlin's squad.

For his efforts, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree, 27, on March 16 which he later signed April 23. He is currently set to make $15.8 million as a linebacker in 2020; should he be reclassified, he'd make roughly an additional $2 million.

Similar to Bucs standout Shaq Barrett, who signed his tag and filed the same grievance Friday, Dupree is hoping to work out a long-term contract with his franchise. And also like Barrett, Dupree is not close to signing such a deal, per Rapoport.