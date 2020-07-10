Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett signing franchise tag

After months of speculation, Shaquil Barrett has reached an agreement with the Buccaneers. Just not the one he wants.

Barrett, who led the league in sacks last season with 19.5, will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Barrett hasn't wavered on his desire to stay with the franchise, stating last month his hope to sign a long-term deal. But, as Rapoport also noted, the Pro Bowl pass rusher and Bucs brass are not close on a long-term deal.

Barrett is currently set to make $15.8 million as a linebacker in 2020 but an additional development could impact that final number. Rapoport reported that Barrett will file a grievance requesting that he be tagged as a defensive end, not linebacker, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Should he be reclassified, he'd make roughly an additional $2 million.

Depth chart designation aside, Barrett was a force off the edge all last season. In his first full campaign as a starter, Barrett tallied career bests with 58 tackles and six forced fumbles, and earned a second-team All-Pro nod. He also recorded two pass deflections and the first interception of his six-year career.