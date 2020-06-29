Shaq Barrett: Long-term deal with Buccaneers could be 'pretty hard'

He added: "I will most definitely be here next year."

Playing on a one-year prove-it deal, Barrett generated 19.5 sacks in his initial season in Tampa, playing a full-time role for the first time in his career. He is set to earn $15.8 million in 2020. It's a good chunk of money but lacks the security that would have come with a multi-year deal.

"It is a little frustration because I did do everything I could do and I tried to make it as easy as possible, so there really wasn't nothing up in the air," he said. "But I guess that I didn't do as much as I needed to do, or as much as I thought I needed to do, so I don't mind having my back against the wall, but I do love security a lot more."