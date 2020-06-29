Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 29, 2020 02:26 PM

Shaq Barrett: Long-term deal with Buccaneers could be 'pretty hard'

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Shaq Barrett continues to hold out hope for a long-term deal but isn't holding his breath. 

"Long-term will probably be pretty hard with the situation of the world right now. I think we're working on a deal, but it probably won't be long (term)," Barrett told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slapped Barrett with the franchise tag this offseason. The unsure nature of next year's salary cap due to potential revenue disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic is making it harder for tagged players to get multi-year deals in 2020.

Barrett did clarify last week that he plans to sign the tag if the July 15 deadline passes without a long-term solution.

"We're just still trying to work something out. But the franchise tag, it wasn't like 50-50, like if I don't get something done I'm going to sign that for sure," he said Monday. "We're still trying to work to get something done and we were just going to wait as long as we could."

He added: "I will most definitely be here next year."

Playing on a one-year prove-it deal, Barrett generated 19.5 sacks in his initial season in Tampa, playing a full-time role for the first time in his career. He is set to earn $15.8 million in 2020. It's a good chunk of money but lacks the security that would have come with a multi-year deal.

"It is a little frustration because I did do everything I could do and I tried to make it as easy as possible, so there really wasn't nothing up in the air," he said. "But I guess that I didn't do as much as I needed to do, or as much as I thought I needed to do, so I don't mind having my back against the wall, but I do love security a lot more."

Barrett is experiencing what most tagged players under team control feel. The 27-year-old seems resigned to the fact that he'll be playing on a one-year tender -- unless a deal gets done in the next two weeks -- and hopes to hit the free-agent market next year after another big season.

Related Content

NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks
news

NFLPA directs agents to ensure players know COVID-19 risks

The NFLPA is directing agents to properly inform their clients to ensure they are armed with all available knowledge related to COVID-19 before deciding on participating in the 2020 season, Tom Pelissero reports.
Johnny Manziel says his football days are 'in the past'
news

Johnny Manziel says his football days are 'in the past'

Johnny Manziel's professional football career came and went in less than five years. It sounds as if Johnny Football's gridiron career will only be a memory -- something with which he seems to be perfectly fine.
Norv Turner told Belichick that Cam Newton would be great fit
news

Norv Turner told Belichick that Cam Newton would be great fit

The man to last call plays for Cam Newton in Carolina, Norv Turner, views the former Panthers QB in New England as a pairing that can shine. 
Calais Campbell: Ravens may be 'best shot' at winning Super Bowl
news

Calais Campbell: Ravens may be 'best shot' at winning Super Bowl

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell knows what it is like to be close to winning a Super Bowl and hopes his experience can help his new team get over the hump.
Players react to Cam Newton joining Patriots, Bill Belichick
news

Players react to Cam Newton joining Patriots, Bill Belichick

It was a move anticipated by some but it doesn't make the fact Cam Newton is joining the New England Patriots any less shocking. Players around the league took to Twitter Sunday night to share their reactions to the stunning announcement.
Patriots docked third-round pick, fined $1.1M for filming Bengals' sideline 
news

Patriots docked third-round pick, fined $1.1M for filming Bengals' sideline 

The New England Patriots were fined $1.1 million and docked a 2021 third-round draft pick by the NFL following an investigation into the filming of the Bengals' sideline during the 2019 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
Former MVP QB Cam Newton agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots
news

Former MVP QB Cam Newton agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots

Cam Newton has been without an NFL home since March. That finally changed Sunday night. The 2015 MVP quarterback has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to join coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Former 49ers G Mike Person announces retirement after nine seasons
news

Former 49ers G Mike Person announces retirement after nine seasons

Four months after starting for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, free-agent guard Mike Person has decided to call it a career after nine NFL seasons.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (19) during in an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. (David Stluka via AP)
news

Will Packers' Davante Adams receive some WR help?

Davante Adams has emerged as one of the NFL's best wideouts, but remains seemingly all alone in terms of productive Green Bay receivers. 
How will Vikings handle losing four defensive starters in offseason?
news

How will Vikings handle losing four defensive starters in offseason?

Will Minnesota's defense be staggered by the loss of a quartet of starters or might it actually be even better?
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. The Lions defeated the Giants 31-26. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Pivotal season awaits returning Matthew Stafford, Lions

Despite an ownership change, expectations in Detroit are to become a contender and much of the pressure rests on the arm and hip of Matthew Stafford. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL