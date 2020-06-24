Shaq Barrett 'still up in the air' about signing franchise tag

Reigning NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett is currently one of the five remaining NFL players yet to sign their franchise tag tenders.

Perhaps that will happen before the week has concluded.

"It's still up in the air right now, about 50-50," Barrett said Wednesday on NFL Total Access when asked by Colleen Wolfe what the story was behind him having yet to sign. "We'll find out a little more information on Friday."

What is to become Friday obviously remains to be seen.

Currently though, along with Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Barrett has not yet signed his franchise tag.

In five previous seasons with the Broncos, Barrett had only started 15 games combined, but he started all 16 last season in a tour de force that saw him set a new single-season standard for sacks by a Buccaneer, his 19.5 surpassing Warren Sapp's 16.5 in 2000. His 37 quarterback hits were also tops in the NFL and his six forced fumbles were third. Throughout the season, he impacted a game as much as anyone, with his 68 quarterback pressures third in the league, per Next Gen Stats, evidence of that.