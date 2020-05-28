Ravens LB Matthew Judon signs franchise tag

Matthew Judon played a key role for the Ravens defense in 2019, and now he's officially going to run it back next season.

The 27-year-old linebacker signed his franchise tag on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source. The team later confirmed the news and noted on the team's official website that Judon, who can also play defensive end, was tagged as an OLB, meaning he'll make roughly $15.8 million next season. He would've made around $3 million more had he been designated as a DE.

The 2019 campaign was very good to Judon, who racked up 54 tackles and career-highs with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles en route to earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his still young career. For his efforts, Baltimore franchise tagged him on March 13.

A 2016 fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State, Judon started all 16 games for the first time last season; he played in 46 of a possible 48 regular season games (20 starts) his first three seasons.