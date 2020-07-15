Around the NFL

Dak Prescott, Cowboys don't agree to long-term deal before deadline

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Rayne Dakota Prescott will bet on himself for another season.

The Dallas Cowboys and the quarterback couldn't agree on a long-term deal before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players to land multi-year contracts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Prescott was involved at the very last minute in an effort to secure a long-term contract, and wanted to get one done, but it was just too late, NFL Nework's Jane Slater reported, per a source informed. The deal on the table was for between $33-35 million annually with $110 million guaranteed and $70 million owed over the first two years and included a $50 million signing bonus, Slater added.

With the deadline passed, Prescott will play 2020 on the $31.4 million franchise tag. Sides cannot negotiate a multi-year deal until after the season. The quarterback signed the tender last month.

After playing his first four years for just over $4 million, the pay bump in 2020 is significant but wasn't the type of long-term security both sides sought.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Prescott's camp and Dallas weren't in contact in recent days leading up to the franchise-tag deadline, until the very last minute.

For weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the disagreement between Prescott and the Cowboys wasn't about contract figures, but rather length. The Cowboys wanted a fifth year on the deal. Prescott wanted it to be a four-year pact in order to hit the market again sooner.

Reports throughout the offseason described both sides as entrenched firmly in their positions. Dallas noted that pretty much all of their big-name players have signed for five or more years, most recently with DeMarcus Lawrence inking a five-year extension. Prescott, meanwhile, maintained that extensions for the likes of Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff were only four years in length.

Neither side blinked.

Thus, Prescott will play under the one-year tender. Expect to do this dance again next year.

If the Cowboys decide to franchise tag Prescott again in 2021, he'd make approximately $37.7 million. If that comes to pass, Prescott would be looking at $69.1 million for two years.

For four years, the fourth-round pick was the snap-for-snap biggest bargain in the NFL. Now he's willing to play out the tag-game and wait for his ultimate big payday.

Prescott becomes just the third franchise-tagged quarterback to play out the season on the tender joining Drew Brees (2005 with San Diego) and Kirk Cousins (2016 and 2017 with Washington). Both of those players ultimately signed elsewhere.

The Cowboys have a 40-24 win-loss record with Prescott as the starter for the past four years. In that time, the signal-caller has compiled a 65.8 completion percentage, 246.5 passing yards per game, 97 pass TDs, 36 INTs, and a 97.0 passer rating.

In 2019, Prescott averaged 306.4 passing YPG, 30 passing TDs, 11 INTs, and a 99.7 passer rating. His 4,902 passing yards were second-most in Cowboys history. Dak also earned career-bests in passing yards per attempt (8.2), yards (4,902) and pass TDs (30) last season. The Cowboys averaged 431.5 total YPG in 2019 (first in NFL).

Prescott is the sixth player (eight occurrences) the Cowboys used a franchise tag on since 1993 (Anthony Spencer, DeMarcus Lawrence twice). Dallas worked out a long-term deal in just three of those instances (DeMarcus Lawrence, Dez Bryant and Ken Hamlin).

Not taking the five-year deal Dallas offered, Prescott is betting on another big season in a Cowboys offense ripe with playmakers. There is always a risk of regression or injury, but the QB sees the upside to playing the tag-game before possibly hitting the open market.

Related Content

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Jaguars turned down Ngakoue deal that included Pro Bowler

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parried all offers for Yannick Ngakoue thus far. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Jags have received multiple offers for the pass rusher, but not enough value to deal a player of his caliber, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL owners to have call Friday related to labor disagreements
news

NFL owners to have call Friday related to labor disagreements

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFL sent a counterproposal to the NFLPA Tuesday evening that didn't budge on several key points. The league maintains it wants to play two preseason games, while a positive test for COVID-19 will not be covered by injury protections, and there will not be daily testing.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens after an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Derrick Henry, Titans agree to terms on four-year, $50M deal

In Tennessee, a deadline has spurred action. Franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry and the Titans agreed to terms on a four-year deal right before Wednesday's deadline.
Franchise tag roundup: Who got a deal done ahead of deadline?
news

Franchise tag roundup: Who got a deal done ahead of deadline?

Very few of the players who received a franchise or transition tag have agreed to terms with their teams on new deals, and some players have yet to even sign their tag, in hopes of an 11th-hour agreement or a trade.
New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney (62) blocks during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Patriots G Joe Thuney expected to play 2020 under tag

Patriots guard Joe Thuney is expected to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Wednesday. Things are "all quiet" on the contract extension front, Giardi added, and Rapoport reported there wasn't much traction on long-term talks. 
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry looks on as he warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 31-21. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Chargers TE Hunter Henry to play 2020 on franchise tag

Tight end Hunter Henry will play on the franchise tag in 2020, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, meaning Henry and the Chargers are not expected to come to an agreement on a multi-year contract before Wednesday's deadline.
Kenny Stills among those arrested during Breonna Taylor protest
news

Kenny Stills among those arrested during Breonna Taylor protest

Houston Texans receiver Kenny Stills is one of 87 protesters facing felony charges after being arrested in Louisville on Tuesday night.
Lane Johnson: Eagles will 'be contenders again' if healthy
news

Lane Johnson: Eagles will 'be contenders again' if healthy

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, right tackle Lane Johnson said if the Eagles can stay healthy, they have the playmakers to go even further for the wild-card round in 2020.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) passes down field against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
news

Brian Flores: 'Hard to say' if Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to start 

The Miami Dolphins showed confidence in Tua Tagovailoa's health to make him the fifth overall pick. Not having an offseason program, however, could throw the plan for the quarterback's rookie season into flux.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) turns to hand off the ball to Derrick Henry (22) during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Ryan Tannehill wants Titans to extend RB Henry before deadline

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans have until Wednesday afternoon to get a long-term deal done. Ryan Tannehill said he thinks his teammate deserves to get paid.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Giants defeated the 49ers, 27-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Blond returns for Browns WR Odell Beckham: 'This is how I feel'

Browns receiver Odell Beckham has returned to a blond do and adds it's emblematic of a change in mindset.
