Broncos, Simmons not expected to reach deal before deadline

The work toward a long-term contract for Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons will come up short.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos and Simmons are not expected to reach a deal before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, per sources informed of the situation.

The Broncos had been working on a long-term deal for the rising young player they love, but couldn't find common ground on a multi-year solution a day before the deadline.

The previous four franchise-tagged players by Broncos general manager John Elway had all gotten long-term deals before the deadline. Simmons will have to wait for his big payday.

The safety is set to make $11.44 million on his one-year tender in 2020.

Simmons is already among the game's best ball-hawking safeties and continues to improve. In his four seasons, the former third-round pick has compiled 289 tackles, 28 passes defended, 11 interceptions, one touchdown and two sacks.