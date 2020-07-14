Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 03:56 PM

Broncos, Simmons not expected to reach deal before deadline

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The work toward a long-term contract for Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons will come up short.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos and Simmons are not expected to reach a deal before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, per sources informed of the situation.

The Broncos had been working on a long-term deal for the rising young player they love, but couldn't find common ground on a multi-year solution a day before the deadline.

The previous four franchise-tagged players by Broncos general manager John Elway had all gotten long-term deals before the deadline. Simmons will have to wait for his big payday.

The safety is set to make $11.44 million on his one-year tender in 2020.

Simmons is already among the game's best ball-hawking safeties and continues to improve. In his four seasons, the former third-round pick has compiled 289 tackles, 28 passes defended, 11 interceptions, one touchdown and two sacks.

After the deadline passes, Simmons and the Broncos can't work on a long-term deal until after the 2020 season. At that point, Elway can get back to work on locking down the play-making safety long-term.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Giants defeated the 49ers, 27-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Blond returns for Browns WR Odell Beckham: 'This is how I feel'

Browns receiver Odell Beckham has returned to a blond do and adds it's emblematic of a change in mindset.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Myles Garrett, Browns closing in on five-year, $125M extension

Former first-overall pick Myles Garrett and Cleveland are closing in on a five-year extension worth $125 million, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.
General view of Gillette Stadium during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
news

Patriots reduce seating capacity to 20 percent for 2020 season

As the NFL prepares for a 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots announce their preliminary protocols for Gillette Stadium, which will host no more than a 20 percent capacity.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Barrett not optimistic about long-term Bucs deal before deadline

Tampa Bay edge rusher Shaq Barrett said Tuesday on NFL Network's NFL NOW that he plans to sign his franchise tender Tuesday but doesn't expect to get a long-term deal by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Chris Jones, Chiefs agree on four-year, $85 million contract
news

Chris Jones, Chiefs agree on four-year, $85 million contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Kansas City Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones have agreed on a four-year, $85 million deal.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Redskins 30-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Washington WR Kelvin Harmon tears ACL while training for camp

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon suffered a torn ACL while training. The second-year wideout will miss the 2020 season.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) makes a move on the field during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Trade interest remains for Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue

With Wednesday's franchise tag deadline approaching, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the possibility remains a team could trade for Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
Cam Newton proclaims new possibilities for OC McDaniels
news

Cam Newton proclaims new possibilities for OC McDaniels

Cam Newton will have big shoes to fill replacing Tom Brady in New England, but the former NFL MVP looks forward to the challenge, and remarks on the possibilities with him being a new weapon for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.
Jason Peters returns to Eagles on one-year deal to play guard
news

Jason Peters returns to Eagles on one-year deal to play guard

The Jason Peters era in Philadelphia is not over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Peters and the Eagles have re-signed the perennial Pro Bowler to a on-year contract.
Eagles' Jalen Mills poised for 'breakout season' at safety
news

Eagles' Jalen Mills poised for 'breakout season' at safety

The Eagles secondary has gone through an overhaul this offseason but a familiar face fills the biggest departure this offseason. With Malcolm Jenkins gone, Jalen Mills will transition from cornerback to strong safety in 2020.
Lamar Jackson on Mahomes' deal: 'I've got to get where he's at'
news

Lamar Jackson on Mahomes' deal: 'I've got to get where he's at'

The 2018 NFL MVP just signed a deal worth upwards of half a billion dollars. The 2019 NFL MVP hopes to one day be worth that type of guap.
