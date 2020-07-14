Broncos, Simmons not expected to reach deal before deadline

The work toward a long-term contract for Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons will come up short.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos and Simmons are not expected to reach a deal before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, per sources informed of the situation.
The Broncos had been working on a long-term deal for the rising young player they love, but couldn't find common ground on a multi-year solution a day before the deadline.
The previous four franchise-tagged players by Broncos general manager John Elway had all gotten long-term deals before the deadline. Simmons will have to wait for his big payday.
The safety is set to make $11.44 million on his one-year tender in 2020.
Simmons is already among the game's best ball-hawking safeties and continues to improve. In his four seasons, the former third-round pick has compiled 289 tackles, 28 passes defended, 11 interceptions, one touchdown and two sacks.
After the deadline passes, Simmons and the Broncos can't work on a long-term deal until after the 2020 season. At that point, Elway can get back to work on locking down the play-making safety long-term.