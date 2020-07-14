Around the NFL

Trade interest remains for Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Could still Yannick Ngakoue force his way out of Jacksonville?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that as the deadline for long-term deals for franchise-tagged players approaches on July 15, there remains some interest around the NFL in trading for the pass rusher, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport notes that a deal would be complicated but not impossible.

As has been the case since earlier this spring, the Jags have insisted on getting back sizable compensation in any Ngakoue trade.

Ngakoue has vociferously and publicly campaigned for his trade since being slapped with the franchise tag.

Sides have until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to strike a long-term deal. If Ngakoue doesn't get a multi-year contract, the most he can play on is a one-year deal. The defensive end franchise tag is worth $17.8 million in 2020. The 25-year-old has yet to sign the tender. Until he does, he's not under contract and cannot be fined for skipping training camp practices, which are scheduled to begin later this month.

Once the deadline passes for getting a multi-year contract done, it's usually harder for trades to be consummated -- teams generally don't want to give up valuable assets to obtain a player on a one-year deal who owns leverage. But it's not impossible. Last year, on the eve of the regular season, the Houston Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle. The trade compensation, however, wasn't great for Houston.

We'll see if Jacksonville is ever willing to lower its trade expectations or plans to force Ngakoue to choose between playing in Jacksonville in 2020 or sitting out the season.

