Vikings S Anthony Harris signs franchise tender

Anthony Harris isn't going anywhere this season and he and the Vikings are still working to ensure a long-term future in Minnesota.

For now, though, the standout safety has signed his franchise tag tender, as he announced Sunday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Harris' agents and the Vikings will continue to work toward a long-term extension.

The Vikings applied the tag on Harris in mid-March and still have until July 15 to agree upon a long-term pact.