Sunday, May 17, 2020 11:37 AM

Vikings S Anthony Harris signs franchise tender

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Anthony Harris isn't going anywhere this season and he and the Vikings are still working to ensure a long-term future in Minnesota.

For now, though, the standout safety has signed his franchise tag tender, as he announced Sunday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Harris' agents and the Vikings will continue to work toward a long-term extension.

The Vikings applied the tag on Harris in mid-March and still have until July 15 to agree upon a long-term pact.

The 28-year-old Harris is a true success story in the NFL, having emerged from being an undrafted free agent in 2015 to a starter for the Vikings. A head-scratching Pro Bowl snub in 2019, Harris had an NFL-high six interceptions to go along with 60 tackles and 11 passes defended.

