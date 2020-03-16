Vikings use franchise tag to keep Anthony Harris

Still, a peak at 28 years old is somewhat late, meaning this tag could be more to trade Harris than keep him. Minnesota has other key players approaching free agency in 2020 and 2021 and was working with around $15 million in projected space before agreeing to an extension with Kirk Cousins and placing the tag on Harris. While he's proven at least in the last two seasons he's good enough for the pay, this might end up being a tool used to get value for Harris instead of watching him walk away.