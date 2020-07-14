Barrett not optimistic about long-term Bucs deal before deadline

"I would love to get a deal done. I know they would love to get a deal done," Barrett said. "But just the situation of the world right now is making it hard to get a deal done. So if we get one done, I'm going to be happy, it's a blessing. But if not, I'm still happy to be down here for another year and potentially to get a deal done in the future once we do figure out how the season's going to go and how next year possibly will be. I still have some hope for it, but I'm more optimistic for the one-year to get done over a long-term deal."