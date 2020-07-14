Barrett not optimistic about long-term Bucs deal before deadline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett doesn't sound optimistic he'll lock down a long-term deal before the franchise-tag deadline to get multi-year contracts done passes.
Barrett said Tuesday on NFL Network's NFL NOW that he plans to sign the tender Tuesday.
"It should be ready to be signed today," he said.
The pass rusher filed a grievance believing he should be designated a defensive end rather than a linebacker. The LB franchise tender stands at $15.8 million, while DEs command $17.8 million. It was an issue the Baltimore Ravens navigated with Matthew Judon by splitting the middle ($16.8M).
Barrett said that, while he'll still hold out hope for a long-term deal, he's not hopeful about getting one before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
"I would love to get a deal done. I know they would love to get a deal done," Barrett said. "But just the situation of the world right now is making it hard to get a deal done. So if we get one done, I'm going to be happy, it's a blessing. But if not, I'm still happy to be down here for another year and potentially to get a deal done in the future once we do figure out how the season's going to go and how next year possibly will be. I still have some hope for it, but I'm more optimistic for the one-year to get done over a long-term deal."
Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks last season, his first year as a full-time starter. After smashing his prove-it year, the 27-year-old will likely need to do it again in 2020 to get the long-term security he seeks.