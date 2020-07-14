Around the NFL

Barrett not optimistic about long-term Bucs deal before deadline

Kevin Patra

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett doesn't sound optimistic he'll lock down a long-term deal before the franchise-tag deadline to get multi-year contracts done passes.

Barrett said Tuesday on NFL Network's NFL NOW that he plans to sign the tender Tuesday.

"It should be ready to be signed today," he said.

The pass rusher filed a grievance believing he should be designated a defensive end rather than a linebacker. The LB franchise tender stands at $15.8 million, while DEs command $17.8 million. It was an issue the Baltimore Ravens navigated with Matthew Judon by splitting the middle ($16.8M).

Barrett said that, while he'll still hold out hope for a long-term deal, he's not hopeful about getting one before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

"I would love to get a deal done. I know they would love to get a deal done," Barrett said. "But just the situation of the world right now is making it hard to get a deal done. So if we get one done, I'm going to be happy, it's a blessing. But if not, I'm still happy to be down here for another year and potentially to get a deal done in the future once we do figure out how the season's going to go and how next year possibly will be. I still have some hope for it, but I'm more optimistic for the one-year to get done over a long-term deal."

Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks last season, his first year as a full-time starter. After smashing his prove-it year, the 27-year-old will likely need to do it again in 2020 to get the long-term security he seeks.

Related Content

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Myles Garrett, Browns closing in on five-year, $125M extension

Former first-overall pick Myles Garrett and Cleveland are closing in on a five-year extension worth $125 million, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.
General view of Gillette Stadium during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
news

Patriots reduce seating capacity to 20 percent for 2020 season

As the NFL prepares for a 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots announce their preliminary protocols for Gillette Stadium, which will host no more than a 20 percent capacity.
Chris Jones, Chiefs agree on four-year, $85 million contract
news

Chris Jones, Chiefs agree on four-year, $85 million contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Kansas City Chiefs and star DT Chris Jones have agreed on a four-year, $85 million deal.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Redskins 30-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Washington WR Kelvin Harmon tears ACL while training for camp

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon suffered a torn ACL while training. The second-year wideout will miss the 2020 season.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) makes a move on the field during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Trade interest remains for Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue

With Wednesday's franchise tag deadline approaching, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the possibility remains a team could trade for Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
Cam Newton proclaims new possibilities for OC McDaniels
news

Cam Newton proclaims new possibilities for OC McDaniels

Cam Newton will have big shoes to fill replacing Tom Brady in New England, but the former NFL MVP looks forward to the challenge, and remarks on the possibilities with him being a new weapon for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.
Jason Peters returns to Eagles on one-year deal to play guard
news

Jason Peters returns to Eagles on one-year deal to play guard

The Jason Peters era in Philadelphia is not over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Peters and the Eagles have re-signed the perennial Pro Bowler to a on-year contract.
Eagles' Jalen Mills poised for 'breakout season' at safety
news

Eagles' Jalen Mills poised for 'breakout season' at safety

The Eagles secondary has gone through an overhaul this offseason but a familiar face fills the biggest departure this offseason. With Malcolm Jenkins gone, Jalen Mills will transition from cornerback to strong safety in 2020.
Lamar Jackson on Mahomes' deal: 'I've got to get where he's at'
news

Lamar Jackson on Mahomes' deal: 'I've got to get where he's at'

The 2018 NFL MVP just signed a deal worth upwards of half a billion dollars. The 2019 NFL MVP hopes to one day be worth that type of guap.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defends during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Stephon Gilmore: 'Unique' Cam Newton a 'great signing' for Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore says that he thinks his new teammate is finally healthy and "very hungry." 
NFL expected to respond to NFLPA economic proposal in coming days
news

NFL expected to respond to NFLPA economic proposal in coming days

The NFL and NFLPA conducted a conference call Monday centered around working through economic issues brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
