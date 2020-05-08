NFL's top backup quarterbacks? Plus, Jarrett Stidham's promise

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Week 3 (Monday night): The battle between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will give us a chance to appreciate the revolution at the quarterback position, with these two athletic playmakers earning the past two MVP awards. Although Mahomes and Jackson differ stylistically, their electric games fuel their respective offenses and keep fans on the edge of their seats. Mahomes will get a chance to show off an expanded game with a pass-catching RB (first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire) to complement an explosive receiving corps with speed galore. Continuing to add pieces to his game, the Super Bowl LIV MVP will remain one of the most unstoppable forces in football. Jackson now has more weaponry around him, which could enable the reigning MVP to take another step in his development as an elite QB1. The addition of J.K. Dobbins gives him a high-end RB prospect to utilize in the read-option game. The Ravens also added more speed to the WR corps (Devin Duvernay and James Proche) to augment a unit that already enables Jackson to stretch the field from sideline to sideline and end zone to end zone. With all of these explosive players on both sides of the field, this Week 3 matchup promises fireworks -- and plenty of them.