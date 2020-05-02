QB Andy Dalton signs one-year deal to join Cowboys

Well, that was fast.

Two days after being released by the Bengals following months of speculation, quarterback Andy Dalton is coming home, signing a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

Garafolo added that Dalton, a native of Katy, Texas, is guaranteed $3 million, and that the deal is worth up to $7M. The team later confirmed the news.

Dalton's decision to shun other perceived opportunities elsewhere, i.e. with the Patriots or Jaguars, to join a team with an established starter in Dak Prescott certainly raises eyebrows. Especially considering that Prescott is still in the middle of ongoing contract negotiations with the Cowboys' front office.

However, any fans losing sleep thinking about Prescott's future should rest easy.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per an informed Dallas source, the signing of Dalton has nothing to do with Prescott. Rapoport added that both sides see the union as a win-win: Dalton gets to fulfill his desire to return to his homestate and the Cowboys march into next season with a strong backup in case of injury.

Of course, the speculation surrounding what this could mean for Prescott's future likely won't subside until he signs his new contract.

In the meantime, it didn't cost the Cowboys much to make a smart investment at the position by adding Dalton -- a perennial QB1 with 133 career starts under his waistband -- to a room that included only Prescott and Cooper Rush.

From the moment he was released, chatter surrounding Dalton's next destination intensified. Now, he's a member of a revamped Cowboys team that is looking to make just as much noise on the field in 2020 as they have this offseason.