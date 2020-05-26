Texans' game plan after DeAndre Hopkins trade? Spread the wealth

O'Brien has acquired three receivers over the last year -- Cooks, Cobb and Stills -- and all have led an NFL team in receiving yards. All three also have experience in being part of a collaborative group of skill players, so you can assume they all are comfortable operating in such a system. Cobb spent eight of his previous nine NFL seasons as part of an ensemble in Green Bay. In six pro seasons, Cooks has four 1,000-yard campaigns and has never played on a WR corps where more than 154 yards separated the first- and second-leading receivers on the team. In each of the last five seasons, Hopkins led the Texans in yards and targets. During that stretch, he averaged 740 yards and 94 targets PER SEASON more than the next-highest receiver on the team. In 2018, Hopkins had 1,572 yards on 163 targets. The second-highest receiver on the Texans was Fuller with 503 yards on 45 targets.

That unevenness will no longer exist in Houston.

This will be a different offense not only with the personnel on the field, but O'Brien has handed over play-calling duties to Kelly. As Kelly, O'Brien and this offensive staff mold the new attack, they're taking the approach of listening to their new veterans. O'Brien has been outspoken that this season will be driven by veteran players more than any other in the past, due to the abbreviated offseason stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Texans go through their virtual offseason, Cooks, Cobb and Johnson have all been communicating how they see certain aspects of the offense and how they have been used in the past in maybe a similar concept. The coaching staff has given these vets the ability to make contributions on how they see this offense -- and themselves within it.

"From a distance, you look at their offense and how creative they are," Cooks told me of Kelly's style. "The creativity that he has presented and how that allows players to be all over the field. Not just putting them in one specific role. When you see that as a receiver, you love that. You have the opportunity to run multiple routes."

Much of the success in Houston will fall on Watson. His new weapons haven't caught a single pass from him, but think the world of their new quarterback. Cobb saw similarities to his former signal-caller in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers. Cooks believes Watson has many of the same characteristics as two of his former quarterbacks, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Of all of his remarkable traits, it's Watson's mind that could be relied on most this season. The safety blanket of Hopkins is gone. There will be multiple skill players operating in this offense for the first time. The success of this offense will be determined by how well Watson performs in the pre-snap phase -- lining up his personnel and communicating -- and how seamlessly he can go through his progressions to find the open man. Watson can't build chemistry on the field with his new targets just yet -- they are working on getting together soon -- but for now, they're building the foundation to their new relationship with one another virtually.

"He's a tough guy and a warrior," Cooks told me of Watson. "No matter what is going on, as long as the play is alive, he's never going to stop. But what I've felt right off the bat, is this guy is smart. Hearing the questions that coach asks him in these meetings and how quick he's able to just fire off the answers. It's really impressive. You think, as a young guy, he would struggle with some of that. But I got to tell you, he's right on the money every single time with questions being asked. That says a lot, especially at the quarterback position."

For all of this to work, players need to remain healthy. Cooks and Fuller have injury concerns -- losing one or both would be damaging to how the Texans operate as an offense. Cooks told me his concussions are not an issue moving forward, but other teams in the league passed on trading for him this offseason because of their concerns with his concussion history. Since 2017, Fuller has been active for just 29 of 51 games (including the playoffs). Hopkins, on the other hand, was always available, as he's missed just two games in his seven NFL seasons.

When healthy, Fuller is considered one of the league's top deep threats. The Notre Dame product finished with 670 yards last season. Only the Giants' Golden Tate had more yards (676) among guys who played fewer than 12 games in 2019. Hopkins has worked out with Fuller in Houston this offseason and said on his Instagram Live last month that the speedster should have already been voted to a Pro Bowl and will make the Pro Bowl this season. Also, every Texans player I spoke with believes Fuller clearly is a No. 1 wideout. Cornerbacks who have gone against him have told me his incredible speed actually overshadows the fact he's a complete receiver. O'Brien believes he's a great route runner and Watson has a remarkable amount of trust in him.

Watson throws one of the best deep balls in the game -- and with the immense speed of Cooks, Fuller and Stills, attacking defenses downfield will be a dynamic part of this offense. The Texans' thought process has always been that stretching the field in the passing game in turn also influences how their run game operates.

"Not just in the pass game, but if you want to include the run game, it puts the DBs and safeties back a little bit more, you know, for run fits," Watson said last December. "So, instead of gaining -- if a safety is supposed to run fit and be in that gap -- instead of gaining 3 yards, the running back's gaining 7, and those 4 extra yards are big. Especially with this day and age of football where defensive fronts are very, very stout in the run game. It really opens up a lot of different things."

That leads to another major question mark, to the player who came to Houston in the Hopkins trade: RB David Johnson. Making some calls, I was repeatedly told two schools of thought. Johnson is not the player we saw in 2016, when he rushed for 1,239 yards and caught 80 passes for 879 yards, leading the league with 20 total touchdowns. He's just not. The other perspective is that he didn't fit into what Kliff Kingsbury wanted to do, just didn't have a role in the Cardinals' offense. My understanding is Houston doesn't know if Johnson can be the player he was a few seasons ago. How would they? But they obviously hope so. With the deep threats they have, that should open up space for Johnson to operate in the run game as well as short passing game.

The Texans have always had an emphasis on their backs to catch the football and be a part of their passing game. They thought Duke Johnson actually did a pretty good job of doing that last year, but when you look at it, it's kind of all he can do. With David Johnson, the hope is that Houston can now line up a power back in the backfield and then split him out wide, and Johnson can go run a route against a linebacker in a mismatch situation. Again, we don't know if Johnson can be that guy again. If he can, the Texans believe his addition will make them extremely multiple as an offense and expand their play calling.

"When you have guys that are versatile and are both a vital running threat and a good receiving threat, it allows you to open up and be creative and find different ways to get guys the ball in space and do some good things," Kelly said.

Cobb will also have more room to operate out of the slot. Before spending last season in Dallas, Cobb had a connection with Rodgers in Green Bay specifically when plays broke down. That obviously is a strength of Watson's, and the same connection could be formed.