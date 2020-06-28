Around the NFL

Sunday, Jun 28, 2020 09:55 AM

As Bears offense waned, WR Allen Robinson still shined

A quarterback competition has rolled into Chicago and it was forecast following an offensive regression that took the Bears from Super Bowl contender to the NFC North's third-place squad.

Though Mitchell Trubisky has taken the grizzly's share of the blame for the Bears' offensive woes, it was very much the offense as a whole. All except wide receiver Allen Robinson, that is.

Productive in all weathers and dependable throughout the campaign, Robinson improved from his 2018 output while the rest of the Bears offense waned, reemerging as the talent who shined in the 2015 season with the Jaguars.

Nevermind the backdrop of a sputtering offense, Robinson, a Pro Bowl snub, nabbed a career-high 98 catches, which were seventh in the NFL. Along the way, he collected 1,147 yards receiving for his second 1,000-yard season and hauled in seven touchdown grabs. His previous 1,000-yard campaign was the aforementioned 2015, when he tallied 80 grabs for 1,400 yard and 14 touchdowns.

Striving to become the first back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver for the Bears since Alshon Jeffery (2013-14), Robinson will be looking to maintain his stellar play while simultaneously lifting the Chicago offense from its 2019 doldrums.

 Bears Offense Matt Nagy Era

(Via NFL Research)             

2018   2019 

PPG                    26.3     17.5 

Total YPG           343.9  296.8 

Pass YPG           222.8  205.7 

Rush YPG          121.1  91.1 

Big Plays            93        67 

Despite Robinson's productivity last year, the Bears offense scored nearly 10 points fewer per game and tallied nearly 50 yards less per contest. One season under coach Matt Nagy, the Bears were the No. 9 scoring offense. A season later, they were No. 29.

Contrary to those team numbers, Robinson's individual stats were way up from 2018, though that was likely due to him playing in all 16 games as opposed to 13 the year prior, when he had 55 catches, 754 yards and four touchdowns.

If the Bears offense is to find its way back to his 2018 production, it won't simply be riding on the arm of Trubisky or Nick Foles. It's likely it'll have a lot to do with Robinson keeping up his sensational ways.

Related Content

ARCHIVO El corredor de los Jets de Nueva York Le'Veon Bell en el juego ante los Giants del 10 de noviembre del 2019. El jugador no será castigado después de que fue visto jugando bolos el sábado tras ser enviado a casa por los doctores del equipo con gripa. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)
news

Connor McGovern: Le'Veon Bell is 'one of the greats'

New Jets offensive lineman sees running back as "special" and says he "will go down as one of the greats." 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
news

Are Kirk Cousins' critics silenced ahead of 2020?

After a stellar 2019 campaign that included a playoff win, will Vikings quarterback have less negative chatter ahead of upcoming season?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Green Bay won 23-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Did the Packers do enough to aid Aaron Rodgers, title hopes?

After a surprising draft, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers move forward looking to duplicate last year's surprising success. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Broncos' Von Miller holds virtual pass rush summit 

Denver Broncos star Von Miller hosted his fourth annual pass rush summit Thursday, holding a virtual session with a number of notable NFL edge rushers.
New Orleans Saints' Teddy Bridgewater scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater has 'arm strength' to throw deep ball

Matt Rhule is not concerned with conversation surrounding new Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his past history throwing downfield -- or lack thereof.
Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism
news

Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism

For over 50 years, Jim Brown has witnessed -- and fought against -- decades of injustice against African Americans in the United States. And, at age 84, the Hall of Fame running back has maintained a watchful eye on the recent efforts to combat systemic racism and social inequality. On Friday, the NFL legend and civil rights activist sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche on NFL Total Access to share his perspective on what's been happening in America.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
news

Teams having conversations with associates of Colin Kaepernick

As interested teams continue to do research on Colin Kaepernick, there are conversations happening with friends and associates of the free-agent quarterback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 
news

NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 

The NFL competition committee hopes to present a revised proposal to reward teams for identifying and developing minority coaches and executives at the Fall League Meeting in October.
Patriots air roundtable special addressing race relations
news

Patriots air roundtable special addressing race relations

About two dozen members of the Patriots participated in roundtable conversations on racism in America as part of a special episode of Patriots All Access, which aired Friday night.
49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts
news

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

The San Francisco 49ers signed their two first-round picks Friday, inking DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk four-year contract contracts.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a long-term contract between franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL