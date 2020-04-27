Around the NFL

TE Cole Kmet: 'I know Bears fans want a winner'

Published: Apr 27, 2020 at 01:38 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Just how great a need tight end was for the Bears is debatable.

Nonetheless, for an offense absent of substance or swagger in a trying 2019 season, perhaps tight end Cole Kmet is the player they need to ignite the unit from its hibernation.

"I know that Bears fans want a winner," Kmet, the Bears' first pick of the 2020 draft, said Friday, via the team website. "I know that because I am one."

Strong words at an introductory presser are a far sight from production on Sundays, but excitement from an offensive player not named Allen Robinson is welcomed for Chicago at anytime of the year.

In his junior campaign at Notre Dame, Kmet hauled in 43 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns (which all came after recovering from a broken collarbone). That kind of production at tight end would be welcomed for the Bears, who let Trey Burton go this offseason. Despite just five starts, Burton was the team's most productive tight end in 2019 with only 14 catches.

"I know they've been looking for a tight end to fit in the room," Kmet said. "And I know they just signed Jimmy [Graham] ... I know that coach Nagy likes to use tight ends in his offense, and he's looking for tight ends that can go in and compete and be able to execute his offense, so I know it was a need and I'm really excited to get in there and get going."

Kmet and Graham are now among 10 tight ends currently on the Bears roster, though that number will be cut down in a major way.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder models himself after the Buccaneers' newest tight end and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski. Considering Gronk is seen by some as the greatest to ever play the position, there's worse role models.

"A guy I've always looked to was 'Gronk' and his physical style and play and being able to use his size at 6-6," Kmet said. "It's something that's unique and it's something I feel like I can do. His style of play is something I've tried to model after and that's kind of what I'm trying to emulate to be."

Without any first-round picks, Kmet's selection at No. 43 saw him become the first tight end of the draft taken and the Bears' first selection.

An Illinois native whose family is filled with Bears fans, Kmet might well be a perfect fit for the team. In the least, he's started off saying all the right things.

"My whole family, we grew up Bears fans," Kmet said. "So this is just unreal for us. It's a huge dream come true."

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A.J. Brown believes Eagles have two No. 1 wideouts in himself, DeVonta Smith

New Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown believes the Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers in himself and DeVonta Smith, who Brown expects "to dominate."

news

Matt Nagy aims to use experiences with Bears to help make Chiefs better

In his first public comments since being fired as Bears head coach, Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy told reporters he hopes his time leading a team can help him in his newest job.

news

Lions assistant Duce Staley underscores RB D'Andre Swift knowing difference 'between being injured and hurt'

Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley challenged D'Andre Swift heading into the season, as Swift has missed seven games over his first two campaigns. "Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you've got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back," Staley said.

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retires after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

news

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

After 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW