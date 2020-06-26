Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 08:52 PM

Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Much like the other Aaron in the Packers' starting lineup, Aaron Jones is both very aware and ready to welcome the talented prospect soon joining the fray at his position.

During his appearance on NFL Total Access Thursday, Jones, who turned in his best NFL season in 2019, was asked for his take on Green Bay selecting Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the second round (62nd overall) of April's draft. A month after stating his desire to be a "lifelong Packer," Jones believes Dillon's arrival will push him to work even harder entering next season.

"I know it's the NFL. They're bringing in guys every day to compete so I mean it's just gonna raise my game and I'm excited to have him there and start working with him, teaching him the playbook and everything," Jones told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

Not since 2013 (Eddie Lacy, 61st pick) has team brass expended such a high draft pick on a RB. With the 2020 campaign currently set to be the last of Jones' current deal, Dillon -- a third-team AP All-American selection in 2019 -- could be called on sooner rather than later to replace the 2017 fifth-round pick. Of course, that depends on the type of year Jones, who turns 26 in December, has.

Signing a new contract remains a top priority for Jones but it also happens to be one he shares with Dillon, who is currently one of over 180 rookies who have not put pen to paper due to the unprecedented offseason. Needless to say, there's still a lot left to be determined regarding Green Bay's RB room in the coming months.

Related Content

NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled
news

NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winds up to throw the ball during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Tom Brady on Instagram: 'Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself'

Tom Brady again worked out with teammates at a local prep school in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday and appeared to have a message for people who criticized his session earlier this week amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 
news

NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 

The league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.).
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Jets DC Gregg Williams on Jamal Adams: 'I got his back'

Jamal Adams made no secret about his desire to get traded out of New York. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says he has Adams' back but hopes the safety remains on the Jets in 2020.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham 'free and clear' for training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. will be good to go whenever football returns this summer. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that OBJ will be ready to practice when training camp opens.
NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office
news

NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office

The Titans announced three additions to their front office, including Adolpho Birch III, who spent the past 24 years working in the league office.
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during a press conference on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Indianapolis.
news

John Lynch thinks NFC champion 49ers can be even better in 2020

The San Francisco 49ers were minutes from winning a Lombardi Trophy last season. Despite sustaining some losses to its NFC championship roster, GM John Lynch believes his team "is very well-equipped to compete for championships."
2020 Hall of Fame Game to be canceled, enshrinement postponed
news

2020 Hall of Fame Game to be canceled, enshrinement postponed

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony has been postponed and the correlating preseason opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers has been canceled. 
Giants QB Daniel Jones bulking up this offseason
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones bulking up this offseason

Entering his second season, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has bulked up his physique this offseason with hopes of fixing the ball security issues that plagued his rookie year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) pass rushes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 55-40. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Shaq Barrett 'still up in the air' about signing franchise tag

Buccaneers linebacker is one of only five NFL players yet to have signed their franchise tag. "We'll find out a little more information on Friday," he said. 
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'feeling good' following COVID-19 positive test

More than a week removed from reports of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for COVID-19, the two-time NFL rushing champion said he is "feeling good."
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL