Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'

Much like the other Aaron in the Packers' starting lineup, Aaron Jones is both very aware and ready to welcome the talented prospect soon joining the fray at his position.

During his appearance on NFL Total Access Thursday, Jones, who turned in his best NFL season in 2019, was asked for his take on Green Bay selecting Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the second round (62nd overall) of April's draft. A month after stating his desire to be a "lifelong Packer," Jones believes Dillon's arrival will push him to work even harder entering next season.

"I know it's the NFL. They're bringing in guys every day to compete so I mean it's just gonna raise my game and I'm excited to have him there and start working with him, teaching him the playbook and everything," Jones told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

Not since 2013 (Eddie Lacy, 61st pick) has team brass expended such a high draft pick on a RB. With the 2020 campaign currently set to be the last of Jones' current deal, Dillon -- a third-team AP All-American selection in 2019 -- could be called on sooner rather than later to replace the 2017 fifth-round pick. Of course, that depends on the type of year Jones, who turns 26 in December, has.