Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 12:37 PM

180-plus rookies, including 29 of 32 first-rounders, remain unsigned

Kevin Patra

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed rookies signing their first NFL contracts.

A month before rookies are scheduled to report to training camp, more than 180 draft picks remain unsigned, including 29 of 32 first-rounders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an NFLPA memo.

Some teams continue to tell agents they're waiting to conduct physicals at club facilities, which remains barred because of COVID-19.

Tua Tagovailoa is the top pick who has signed his rookie deal, along with fellow Dolphins first-rounder Austin Jackson. Panthers DT Derrick Brown is the other first-round selection to sign his deal.

The Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are the only three teams to have signed all of their respective draft picks -- none of the three owned a first-round selection.

