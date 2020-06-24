180-plus rookies, including 29 of 32 first-rounders, remain unsigned

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed rookies signing their first NFL contracts.

A month before rookies are scheduled to report to training camp, more than 180 draft picks remain unsigned, including 29 of 32 first-rounders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an NFLPA memo.

Some teams continue to tell agents they're waiting to conduct physicals at club facilities, which remains barred because of COVID-19.

Tua Tagovailoa is the top pick who has signed his rookie deal, along with fellow Dolphins first-rounder Austin Jackson. Panthers DT Derrick Brown is the other first-round selection to sign his deal.