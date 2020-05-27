Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

Aaron Rodgers wasn't the Packers' only offensive star to see his potential replacement drafted high last month. After trading up a few spots to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, Green Bay took running back AJ Dillon in the second. Unlike Rodgers, Jones is in a contract year.
While asserting neither development will affect his approach this season, the fourth-year back wasn't timid about tipping his hand in the midst of negotiations.
"Whether it's my first year or my last year on a deal, I'm going to be just as motivated," Jones told reporters Wednesday in a Zoom call, per ESPN. "It doesn't change just because a contract is on the line for me. I mean, I'm going to continue to work and do everything in my power. I trust my agency and the Packers. With that, I would love to be a lifelong Packer. That's my take on that."
That desire might ultimately be determined by contract demands.
Jones has steadily built up his value in three seasons, the 2017 fifth-round pick unexpectedly establishing himself as one of the league's top rushers. He led the NFL with 19 touchdowns last year while tallying 1,558 yards from scrimmage. Moreover, he posted a stellar 4.6 yards per carry after averaging 5.5 in a lesser role over his first two seasons. At 25 years old and with just 450 NFL carries to his name, he's seemingly in line for a big payday.
Jones reiterated his primary objective is producing and remaining with the Packers.
"I'm really not looking at the market, I'm just focused on myself," Jones said. "I feel like I can play at a really high level and elite level for a very long time, so I'm just going to do what I can and hopefully that leads to me being a Packer for life. That's my goal."