Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 02:04 PM

Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Aaron Rodgers wasn't the Packers' only offensive star to see his potential replacement drafted high last month. After trading up a few spots to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, Green Bay took running back AJ Dillon in the second. Unlike Rodgers, Jones is in a contract year.

While asserting neither development will affect his approach this season, the fourth-year back wasn't timid about tipping his hand in the midst of negotiations.

"Whether it's my first year or my last year on a deal, I'm going to be just as motivated," Jones told reporters Wednesday in a Zoom call, per ESPN. "It doesn't change just because a contract is on the line for me. I mean, I'm going to continue to work and do everything in my power. I trust my agency and the Packers. With that, I would love to be a lifelong Packer. That's my take on that."

That desire might ultimately be determined by contract demands.

Jones has steadily built up his value in three seasons, the 2017 fifth-round pick unexpectedly establishing himself as one of the league's top rushers. He led the NFL with 19 touchdowns last year while tallying 1,558 yards from scrimmage. Moreover, he posted a stellar 4.6 yards per carry after averaging 5.5 in a lesser role over his first two seasons. At 25 years old and with just 450 NFL carries to his name, he's seemingly in line for a big payday.

Jones reiterated his primary objective is producing and remaining with the Packers.

"I'm really not looking at the market, I'm just focused on myself," Jones said. "I feel like I can play at a really high level and elite level for a very long time, so I'm just going to do what I can and hopefully that leads to me being a Packer for life. That's my goal."

Related Content

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Mayfield: Browns' time 'to do our thing instead of talking about it'

The Browns QB has intentionally remained quiet in the months following the team's most disappointing season in over a decade, but Mayfield spoke for the first time this offseason on Wednesday.
Referee Craig Wrolstad, center, looks at a monitor during an official review of a play in the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
news

Sky judge proposals withdrawn ahead of league meeting

Both "sky judge" proposals are being withdrawn prior to Thursday's virtual meeting on rule changes, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
news

McCarthy: Dak Prescott has been in contact despite 'business situation'

With new coach Mike McCarthy comes a new offense. That makes Dak Prescott's contract situation an even more pressing issue for the Cowboys. McCarthy said he has been in contact with Prescott, however.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt rushes in to apply pressure in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 51-31. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Texans DE J.J. Watt not currently seeking contract extension

J.J. Watt currently has two years left on his contract, but no guaranteed money. That situation, however, does not mean the Texans star defender is looking for a new deal.
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst (74) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Roundup: Saints agree to terms with veteran OL James Hurst

The Saints added some depth to their offensive line. Former Ravens swing lineman James Hurst has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with New Orleans. He will miss the first four games of 2020 because of a suspension.
Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down
news

Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down

The onside kick alternative, which will be voted on Thursday, has been modified again. Tom Pelissero reports the attempt can only be exercised in regulation, not overtime, and the down would be untimed.
Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver
news

Lions planning to move CB Jamal Agnew to receiver

For his career, Agnew, a former All-Pro returner, has three receptions for 16 yards and four carries for 35 yards on 29 total snaps.
Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes expanded role in second year in Pittsburgh

After nearly a full season and an offseason -- albeit an unusual one -- with the Steelers coaching staff, Fitzpatrick believes he can play an even bigger role in 2020. 
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020
news

Cardinals' Kenyan Drake prepares for workhorse RB role in 2020

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake had a breakout second half of the 2019 season after a trade from Miami, but the 26-year-old is primed for a bigger year in his first full season in Arizona.
Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew
news

Jay Gruden knows it's his job to 'mesh' with Gardner Minshew

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden knows "it's my job to make it mesh" with Gardner Minshew. 
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass on the run during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Joe Flacco says he won't be ready for start of season, but hopes to "find my way back into the league" with Jets
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL