Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 03:00 PM

49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffers broken foot, out 12-16 weeks

Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Deebo Samuel emerged down the stretch of the 49ers' Super Bowl run. He won't be available to help them start another.

San Francisco's promising second-year wide receiver is having surgery Thursday to repair a broken foot and is expected to miss 12-16 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Samuel suffered a Jones fracture on Tuesday during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville, Tennessee. The team later confirmed Samuel underwent a procedure on his left foot Thursday.

Samuel could miss up to a handful of games to start the season given his reported timeline. He offered a more promising outlook on Twitter, however:

Still, it's a big blow for a 49ers team that figures to contend for the league crown again, and a player who battled injuries throughout his college career. Samuel proved to be a vital piece in just his first season in the Bay, catching 57 passes for 802 yards. Only All-Pro tight end George Kittle posted higher totals. The rookie's 14.1 yards per catch led all 49ers receivers with at least 15 receptions. His contribution in the run game was comparably valuable to the league's No. 2 scoring offense, as he carried the ball 14 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Samuel tallied 127 receiving yards and 102 rushing yards over three playoff games, including 92 yards from scrimmage against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. His absence will put a greater onus on head coach Kyle Shanahan to employ a promising but unproven cast of wide receivers.

With Emmanuel Sanders off to New Orleans, Kendrick Bourne (30 receptions, 358 yards) is the 49ers' next-leading returning wideout. San Francisco will also look for contributions from 2020 first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk, 2019 third-rounder Jalen Hurd, who missed his entire rookie season with a back injury, and possibly Dante Pettis, who's caught just 38 passes over his first two seasons.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Forecasting JuJu Smith-Schuster's 2020 fantasy outlook

NFL.com fantasy analyst Marcas Grant takes a look at Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and what fantasy production you can expect to see in 2020.
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Father's Day: Broncos RB Lindsay's dad inspiring him in fatherhood

James Palmer sits down with Phillip Lindsay and Lindsay's father, Troy, who's a tremendous source of inspiration for the Broncos running back in his new role as a dad.
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
news

Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams officially requests trade

Jamal Adams' star has quickly risen in his three NFL seasons in the Big Apple but it appears his relationship with the New York Jets has all but soured to a point beyond repair. On Thursday, the All-Pro safety formally requested to be traded.
'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic
news

'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic

The upcoming season of the popular HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks" will be unlike any other in the show's history. Not only will the program feature both L.A.-based franchises but the show's producers have the added hurdle of figuring out how to execute their unique vision all while navigating the restrictions surrounding NFL teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL