49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffers broken foot, out 12-16 weeks

Still, it's a big blow for a 49ers team that figures to contend for the league crown again, and a player who battled injuries throughout his college career. Samuel proved to be a vital piece in just his first season in the Bay, catching 57 passes for 802 yards. Only All-Pro tight end George Kittle posted higher totals. The rookie's 14.1 yards per catch led all 49ers receivers with at least 15 receptions. His contribution in the run game was comparably valuable to the league's No. 2 scoring offense, as he carried the ball 14 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns.