Raiders president Marc Badain resigns; Dan Ventrelle named interim president

Marc Badain first worked for the Raiders as a summer intern when the team was still in Los Angeles. About three decades later he played an instrumental role in the organization's relocation to Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Raiders announced Badain has resigned as team president.

"Today I have accepted Marc Badain's resignation as president of the Las Vegas Raiders," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "Marc has been an integral part of the Raider Family for 30 years. Rising from a training camp driver to president of the entire organization. His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium in the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten. I wish Marc, his wife Amy, daughter Ali, and sons Bernie and Zach all the best in whatever the future holds. Once a Raider always a Raider."

Badain became president in 2015 after serving as the interim in the wake of Amy Trask's 2013 resignation. He was previously the club's chief financial officer and Trask's assistant.

"The successful construction and operation of Allegiant Stadium has been unequivocally the most challenging part of my 30 years with the organization," Badain said in a statement, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "Seeing it through to the end has been rewarding beyond measure. Together the Raiders and Las Vegas accomplished what seemed impossible. Now that the project is complete it is time for me to focus on my family and look ahead to new pursuits. I am forever grateful to MD for his unwavering support and friendship. I wish him and the Raider family the best. I will always feel a part of the team because everyone knows ... once a Raider always a Raider."

Davis announced that Dan Ventrelle will serve as the interim president. Ventrelle has been with the organization for 17 years, most recently as an executive vice president and general counsel.