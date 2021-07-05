Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ready to 'contribute in a big way'

Plucked by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, North Carolina running back Michael Carter was overjoyed by his selection.

It was a phenomenal fit in his eyes and though he was drafted later than he envisioned, Carter believes he can make an impact early in New York.

"All my grades were high. So, in the second or third round, I was kind of playing the waiting game. I'm not obligated to anything of course, but I feel like I earned the right to be drafted a little higher," Carter said in a Q&A with the New York Daily News. "But when I got the call from the team I wanted to get the call from, all those feelings went away. I was just thankful to be a part of the New York Jets, because I feel like it was a great situation."

Taken with the 107th pick of the draft, Carter finds himself in a backfield that's wide open and prognosticated to be rife with competition. He joins LaMical Perine, a second-year runner returning to the Jets, and free-agent addition Tevin Coleman as those at the Gang Green forefront for the top spot in the backfield. And Carter has big plans for his debut season.