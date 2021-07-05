Around the NFL

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter ready to 'contribute in a big way'

Published: Jul 05, 2021 at 09:15 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Plucked by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, North Carolina running back Michael Carter was overjoyed by his selection.

It was a phenomenal fit in his eyes and though he was drafted later than he envisioned, Carter believes he can make an impact early in New York.

"All my grades were high. So, in the second or third round, I was kind of playing the waiting game. I'm not obligated to anything of course, but I feel like I earned the right to be drafted a little higher," Carter said in a Q&A with the New York Daily News. "But when I got the call from the team I wanted to get the call from, all those feelings went away. I was just thankful to be a part of the New York Jets, because I feel like it was a great situation."

Taken with the 107th pick of the draft, Carter finds himself in a backfield that's wide open and prognosticated to be rife with competition. He joins LaMical Perine, a second-year runner returning to the Jets, and free-agent addition Tevin Coleman as those at the Gang Green forefront for the top spot in the backfield. And Carter has big plans for his debut season.

"My plan is to contribute in a big way going into the year," said Carter, who was the fifth RB off the board in the draft. "We have a really good running back room. I feel like people write these guys off because they don't have the most popular name. We got some real talent in our room and I just think that we all have one goal in mind and that's just a win. Of course you want to be the starting running back. I'll be a fool to sit up on this call and be like 'Naw I don't want to be the starting running back.' I just think that it is a great competition. I think competition is going to turn us all into better players."

Perine, 23, and Carter, 22 – back-to-back Jets fourth-round picks – are emblematic of a youth movement on offense for New York. A suddenly deep wide receiver corps has been buoyed by the drafting of Elijah Moore, who was impressive during minicamp. 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton is slotted, provided he's healthy, at left tackle next to 2021 first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker. And there's of course the centerpiece of it all, 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback.

"He will be a great quarterback," Carter said. "I don't want to put any expectations on him because then I feel like you guys, the media people, do that enough. 'How is Zach Wilson going to do this year?' He doesn't pay too much attention to it. He just works to get better every day. Like Zach messed up on the field he fixes it ASAP. He's always learning and trying to get better, that's something you want to see out of your quarterback."

When Carter was drafted in the fourth round, the Jets followed in the fifth with Duke safety Michael Carter. The name game garnered some notice as things such as that will do on Day 3 of the draft.

As training camp nears, though, the promise of the fourth-round Carter making some moves up the depth chart and an instant impact are what's drawing notice.

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for North Carolina in which he also showed some promise catching the ball, Carter boasts promise to ignite a Jets backfield that's long been dry of production.

Related Content

news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy makes no mention of Aaron Rodgers in latest column

A month after penning his belief that Aaron Rodgers' situation with the club had divided the fan base, Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly submission on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all. 
news

Tight end Delanie Walker believes 'ankle will hold up,' opportunity will come in training camp

Though confident he'll find a squad when training camp kicks off, Delanie Walker believes potential suitors are likely apprehensive about signing him due to lingering questions about his ankle, which resulted in him finishing the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans on injured reserve. 
news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
news

D.J. Chark on 2021 Jaguars: 'We're gonna shock a lot of people'

After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
news

Jamaal Williams embraces 'new beginning' in Detroit alongside D'Andre Swift

Entering his first season with the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams is embracing a 'new beginning' with a franchise that is also seeking a fresh start. 
news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

NFL unable to confirm alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL said Thursday that it was unable to confirm the nature or origin of alleged discriminatory statements made toward former Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung following a review of the matter.
news

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph feels 'extremely fortunate' about discovery of foot injury

A foot injury discovered during a routine physical may have altered Kyle Rudolph's offseason, but the Giants TE recently said he's glad the issue was detected and resolved at the time that it was.
news

Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW