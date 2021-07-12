Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that, as of today, seven teams are above the 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.

Teams above the threshold will have fewer restrictions once camps open. Pelissero added that 70 percent of players league-wide have had at least one shot.

Two weeks ahead of most training camp reporting dates, Monday was the deadline for players to get their second shot (or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) to clear the window to be considered fully vaccinated.

The restrictions for non-vaccinated players -- including daily testing (even during byes), masks, limits on the number of players in rooms, not being able to eat in the cafeteria, etc. -- are significant. It will be interesting to see if players who have declined to get the vaccine will change course once training camps open and they see the restrictions firsthand.