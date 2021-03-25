Patriots OT Trent Brown: Relationship with Raiders 'wasn't a good fit'

Following two injury-riddled seasons with the Raiders, Trent Brown is headed back to New England in a trade. The offensive tackle made it clear Wednesday that he had frustrations with the Las Vegas organization.

"I wasn't really feeling the place of work, I guess you could say," Brown said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Brown noted that after he left New England following the 2018 season and winning Super Bowl LIII, which helped earn a massive contract from the Raiders, "nothing has gone right for me."

The offensive tackle was named to a Pro Bowl in his first season with the Raiders in 2019 but missed the final four games and was placed on IR to end the campaign. Those injury issues throttled his 2020 season, which saw him play in just five games.

"No hard feelings to them or anything, but I guess you could just say it wasn't a good fit," Brown said of his time with the Raiders. "And I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where I've worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but I've never been more proud than when I put on the Patriots jersey."