Larry Fitzgerald on coming back for 18th season in 2021: 'I haven't decided anything'

Is Fitz ready to call it quits?

This is a question that has lingered on the minds of Cardinals fans since the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. After being mostly off the radar since the offseason began, Larry Fitzgerald -- the 37-year-old receiver at the center of this inquiry -- addressed the matter on Friday.

Those hoping for more clarity may not be entirely satisfied with the future Hall of Famer's update.

"I haven't decided anything," Fitzgerald said in an interview with ESPN, per Pro Football Talk. "Training camp starts in a few weeks. I'm excited, it's going to be another great year for the NFL."

Although Cards GM Steve Keim stated prior to the NFL Draft that Fitzgerald's plans wouldn't affect the team's, the drafting of Purdue wideout Rondale Moore, along with the signing of A.J. Green in March, suggested both sides could be ready to move on.

Fitzgerald, a Cardinals lifer since being drafted in 2004, currently sits as an unrestricted free agent, meaning he has the ability to sign with any team he chooses. Of course, retirement is always another option.

Will he continue to wade in the free agency pool until the right opportunity comes along or ultimately decide he'd rather hang up his cleats?