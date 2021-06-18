Around the NFL

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham return 'is only going to help us'

Published: Jun 18, 2021 at 08:20 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ long ago proved how good he can be. What has been a lingering question for the past two years is how much he'll help the Browns.

While the experiment was put on hold midway through last season amid Beckham tearing his ACL, the conversation regarding his value never stopped. If anything, it only intensified with Cleveland making a late-season charge and ending its long playoff drought.

With OBJ appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better?

"Yeah, I certainly hope so," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said, via team transcript. "Anytime you can add a dominant athlete back on the field in your offense, it is only going to help us. He is an elite player. Not having him out there, we had to fight and claw to continue to have offensive success. I know it is a lot easier when you have great players."

Interestingly, it hasn't always been easier for ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿. The fourth-year quarterback has had the Beckham at his disposal for 23 of his 45 career starts. He's thrown 32 touchdowns to 28 interceptions with the three-time Pro Bowler in tow, 43 and 15 without. Of course, it's not possible to pin all of that down to one party or the other. But their chemistry, or lack thereof, will remain perplexing until those trends change.

Van Pelt, who arrived in Cleveland just last year, understandably dismissed the idea that Mayfield was better in the back half of 2020 because Beckham wasn't available.

"I think Baker was better as the season went on, whether there had been Odell or not still out there," Van Pelt said. "He started to understand the offense more and understand what we were asking him, got his footwork right. He got better, regardless of who was on the field. As I said earlier, you are always better with great players. Anytime you take a great player off of the field, you are going to have to find ways to generate more offense. We will be better with Odell, no doubt."

The sample sizes for all of this data is still relatively thin, especially when considering Beckham has played less than two full seasons in Cleveland and Mayfield has already worked with three different coordinators. Time and continuity are of the essence for them, as individuals and as a tandem. At the very least, having Beckham on the field draws the attention of opposing defenses.

"Anytime you have a great athlete, you see a lot of coverage roll to that player," Van Pelt said. "That kind of went away when Odell was injured. That opens it up for other players to be successful. It is not always great to be double teamed all of the time, but sometimes, that is going to happen when you are great. I would expect teams to have to honor Odell, and potentially at times, put two guys on him."

That would lead to coverages benefitting everyone else on the Browns -- Mayfield included.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp

There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.
news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Chicago Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets tight end Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
news

Two G.O.A.T.s: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes share 'Madden NFL 22' cover

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will share the cover of "Madden NFL 22," EA Sports announced Thursday, less than a year after the two squared off in the Super Bowl.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur on QB battle: Both Bridgewater, Lock 'getting better'

In one of the NFL's most prominent quarterback competitions, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur noted that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have each improved throughout minicamp. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson preparing to play on one-year franchise tag in 2021

Playing on the franchise tag in 2021, Bears WR Allen Robinson said he's OK with playing on the one-year deal if a long-term contract isn't presented by the July 15 deadline. 
news

Tyler Lockett: OC Shane Waldron's offense brings 'more freedom' to Seahawks WRs

The Seattle Seahawks inherit a new offense after the hiring of OC Shane Waldron this offseason and WR Tyler Lockett says it will bring more freedom to the wide receiving corps. 
news

Drew Brees lauds Justin Herbert: 'His physical tools are as good as anybody I've ever seen'

Retired star Drew Brees took in a Chargers practice Wednesday as part of his new analyst role with NBC. Brees noted afterward that it was just the third time he's encountered Justin Herbert. That was enough for him to draw at least one striking conclusion about the 23-year-old QB. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW