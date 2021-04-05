Vikings CB Jeff Gladney arrested on assault charge

Published: Apr 05, 2021 at 07:27 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney turned himself into the Dallas County Jail on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued against him for felony family violence assault, stemming from an incident Friday, according to a Dallas Police Department statement to NFL Media.

A 22-year-old female and Gladney were involved in a verbal altercation regarding content on a cell phone and the altercation escalated to the point in which Gladney assaulted the victim, according to the statement. Gladney subsequently left the location of the altercation before police officers arrived, per the statement.

Gladney, 24, posted a $10,000 bond following his arrest.

"We are aware of Jeff's arrest and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement to NFL Media. "We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment."

Gladney is a Texas native who went to Texas Christian University ahead of being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Vikings with the 31st overall pick. He played in all 16 games for the Vikings last year and started 15.

