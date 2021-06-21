Around the NFL

Sean McVay: Rams are 'not gonna run away from the expectations' 

Published: Jun 21, 2021 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have become kings of playing to win now. Trading away first-round picks for seven years will have that effect on roster-building.

The Matthew Stafford trade is viewed as the puzzle piece that could put the Rams back into Super Bowl contention after two disappointing offensive seasons.

The Rams have Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey leading one of the best Ds in the NFL; a receiver corps of the perennially underrated Robert Woods﻿, Cooper Kupp﻿, speedster DeSean Jackson and second-year player Van Jefferson﻿; running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson﻿; and an offensive line anchored by the ageless Andrew Whitworth﻿. With Stafford, the pieces are in place for a deep postseason run.

In June, on paper, the Rams should be one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' biggest threats in the NFC to a potential repeat.

In an interview with Albert Breer of The MMQB, coach Sean McVay said he and his club embrace those expectations.

"You're not gonna run away from the expectations," he told Breer. "Every single team in the NFL has one goal right now, and that's to win a Super Bowl. And I believe the teams that know, and the teams that have actually accomplished that, they know that you only do that by being where your feet are planted. The one thing that I would say, there's a belief in the ability to do what we want to be able to do. Now, you don't do that unless you are where your feet are planted. But there's a belief, there's a confidence in the people you're around.

"And when you enjoy that? We're not gonna ask anybody to do anything that's more than they can actually accomplish. And there's a real peace of mind that accompanies that if you know, Hey, there's gotta be hard work, there's gotta be a process, there's gotta be standards that we uphold day-in and day-out. But you know what? If we do those things, I believe we can go into games, and expect to be able to come away with the result that we want."

Stafford, who never won a playoff game in 12 years in Detroit, is the most significant factor in the prospects rising from the Rams being a decent playoff contender to having a Super Bowl on its radar.

McVay is thrilled to have the big-armed QB in the building.

"Bro, this dude's a bad MF-er," McVay said of Stafford. "Whatever people say about him, as good as it can be, he's even better than advertised. It makes sense to him. The guy's ability to see the game, his ability to draw on his experiences, the feel that he has, it's pretty special and unique. And man, his feel for people, his authentic way of connecting with his teammates, his coaches, this guy, it's great being around him."

Stafford's play and the Rams' expectations will be intrinsically linked this season, fair or not. If the QB struggles, his record in Detroit will be used as an example of how he's not a winner. If the Rams soar into the postseason, sea poems will be written about how Stafford just needed to find a better situation to find success finally.

June storylines don't mean diddly-squat once games start. But many do persist in developing the narrative that will run the rest of the calendar year. Expectations for the Rams unearthed by the Stafford trade will be one of those stories constantly referred to once the 2021 season finally gets underway.

Related Content

news

Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

After one abbreviated season with the Chargers that was rife with injury, free agent guard Trai Turner is still looking for a team, but has proclaimed himself healthy and ready to go.
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert looking forward to offense that puts 'a lot more' on the QB

How new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi tailors his offense to fit Justin Herbert will be critical once training camp opens in July. So far, Herbert is a fan of the added responsibility that comes with the new offense. 
news

A.J. Green: Pairing with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona is 'going to be unbelievable'

After signing a one-year contract in Arizona this offseason, wide receiver A.J. Green says that he's looking forward to playing alongside star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. 
news

Prescott says 'most important' Cowboys are OL Smith, Martin, Collins: 'Everything starts with them'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expressed the importance of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins as the three offensive lineman also return from injury entering 2021. 
news

Saints' Alvin Kamara appointed as NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara announced on Sunday that he has partnered with NASCAR and will serve in a pivotal role for the organization moving forward.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL community celebrates Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate the joyous occasion.
news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW