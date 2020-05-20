JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tom Brady among locks to play better in 2020

Smith-Schuster might never hit the same heights as the guy he replaced as Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver in 2019. Then again, Antonio Brown set the bar extremely high in his prime, so it's probably not fair to hold that against Smith-Schuster. And there are still reasons to believe Smith-Schuster will look more like the player who caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns playing opposite Brown in 2018 than the player who finished last season with the meager numbers you see above. First and foremost is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's return under center. That might seem obvious, but for a true understanding of just how dramatically Pittsburgh missed the quarterback last season, consider that the Steelers recorded 1,960 fewer passing yards in 2019 with Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges trying to fill Big Ben's shoes. Secondly, the rest of the supporting cast around Smith-Schuster should be better, with fellow receiver Diontae Johnson set to make strides in his second pro season and Eric Ebron coming aboard at tight end. Finally, there's the incentive for Smith-Schuster of playing the final season of his rookie contract; he'll have every reason to put himself in the best possible position with the potential to enter free agency at the young age of 24.