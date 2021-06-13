Around the NFL

Cowboys QB Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

Published: Jun 13, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After posting career-low numbers last season, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a resurgence from Ezekiel Elliott in 2021. While the Cowboys running back chose not to participate in the team's voluntary workouts, quarterback Dak Prescott says Elliott is working hard to get back into form.

"Zeke looks great," Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. "He's in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. Everybody's seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting him healthy throughout the whole season."

Elliott rushed for 979 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. Those career-low numbers were aided by nagging injuries to both Elliott and the Cowboys offensive line in 2020, not to mention the consequential loss of Prescott himself after the QB suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

There's no mistaking the correlation of Elliott's success and that of his team. Dallas has conquered the NFC East in the two seasons where Elliott led the NFL in rushing and his threat on the ground has only helped the progression of Prescott as a passer over the years.

"He's definitely been locked in," said backup RB Tony Pollard﻿. "I can tell he's took the right step forward this offseason, getting his diet right and getting in shape. Me and him, you know, we worked out a lot of times during the offseason. So, we're both locked in this offseason getting ready."

With Prescott ready to look past a marred 2020 season, the Cowboys' high-powered offense is poised for a big return with a healthier offensive line and arguably one of the most talented wide receiving corps in the league. Elliott is taking it upon himself this offseason to not only benefit from the Cowboys' impending revival, but become a major contributing factor again.

"When Zeke's healthy and Zeke's doing his thing, he's the best running back in the league," Prescott said. "It's just exciting to see him in the best shape of his life, or best shape he's been in the NFL. That's going to be special for us moving forward."

