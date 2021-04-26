New Chiefs LT Orlando Brown: 'I want to be here for a long time'

Orlando Brown wanted a trade to a destination where he could be a full-time left tackle. He got his wish, getting shipped from Baltimore to Kansas City.

Heading into the final year of his contract, the former third-round pick is out to prove he's worth the trade for K.C. and, eventually, worthy of a long-term contract with the Chiefs.

"I want to be here for a long time, I do," Brown said Monday in his introductory press conference. "I'm going to make sure I take care of my part, and that's handling my business on the football field."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last week when the trade went down that there was no extension in the works yet for Brown and that the club would likely wait until after the year to talk about a new deal for their new left tackle.

The Chiefs traded their first-round pick (31 overall), a third-rounder (94), fourth-rounder (136), 2022 fifth-round selection in exchange for Brown, a second-round pick (58 overall) and a 2022 sixth-rounder. K.C. wouldn't have given up the equivalent of a mid-second round pick in exchange for a one-year rental if they didn't have faith a long-term extension was possible down the line.

The Chiefs also have the option to use the franchise tag on Brown next year if necessary.

Turning 25 years old on May 2, Brown still hasn't hit his peak as a blocker. After proving to be a Pro Bowl right tackle his first two years, he flipped to the left side midway through last season after Ravens blind-side blocker Ronnie Stanley went on IR. Brown excelled after the switch, leading to his desire to stay on the left side.

The upside is enormous for the Chiefs, who completely overhauled the blocking in front of Patrick Mahomes after a disastrous Super Bowl experience.

Brown noted that he still has a ways to go to reach his potential. His desire: to be the best left tackle in the NFL.

"Personally, outside of media, outside of coaches, outside of teammates, I put a lot of pressure on myself and I have very high expectations of myself," Brown said. "That's, as I said, keeping Pat as clean as possible, creating as many huge gaps and holes as I can in the run game, and taking care of that man across from me on a consistent basis. I want to be able to develop and gain that trust and that credibility and confidence amongst coach (Andy) Reid and (OC Eric) Bieniemy and everything, amongst my teammates as well. Understanding that, hey, just because it's an elite D-lineman over here, I don't need to slide, I don't need chip help. I want to be the best. I want to be the best to play this position in the league. I'm not there yet. I've still got a lot of work to do, but I'm gonna get there."