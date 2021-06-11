Around the NFL

Ron Rivera planning for open QB competition during Washington training camp

Published: Jun 11, 2021 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ryan Fitzpatrick is penciled in as the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback and the clear favorite over Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen﻿.

Despite Fitzmagic getting paid way more than his fellow signal-callers and being the presumptive starter, that didn't stop coach Ron Rivera from declaring a QB competition heading into next month's training camp.

"It's going to be a good competition," Rivera said Thursday, via ESPN. "I look forward to it. It's going to push our football team and make our football team better. I just feel that going into this knowing, we have a proven guy there that has the ability to lead us, but again, we have a guy in Taylor that shows us he can do it. They are going to compete, they are going to push, and I'm looking forward to it."

Rivera's declaration came in context of last season when Washington made Dwayne Haskins the starter early to give the young QB most of the training camp reps. It backfired in Washington, eventually ending with the midseason release of Haskins.

The veteran coach said he doesn't want to make the same mistake of declaring a starter too soon and hindering the process.

"The mistake I made was that my approach was wrong," Rivera said. "I should have made as big a competition as possible, and that's on me. I wanted to try and find a guy. I thought [Haskins] was ready to take a step and take every opportunity. I try to build that rapport he needed with his teammates, and that would have been something we may have been able to see sooner and could have done something different, perhaps."

Coaches around the NFL preach competition at every position. Sometimes that's just coach speak. Other times it's a lifestyle.

Odds are Fitzpatrick doesn't bat an eye at competing with Heinicke and Allen. And the odds are overwhelming that he's under center come Week 1. But if there is anything we've learned from Fitzmagic's 17-year career, it's that it's a wild, sometimes thrilling, sometimes horrifying roller-coaster ride.

Fitzpatrick will get most of the first-team reps once training camp practices open up, but Rivera will give the others a shot with the starters. Heinicke and Allen would have to blow away the coaching staff to overtake Fitzmagic. With Rivera open to the idea, however, there is at least a chance -- even if it's one in a million.

Related Content

news

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

After maintaining a modest role for the Chiefs following a midseason signing, ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ didn't play in their final two playoff games. Don't expect him to suit up with Kansas City in the future, either. The free-agent RB said he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again.
news

Travis Kelce: 'The Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck'

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is admittedly biased when it comes to Cleveland. It's where he's from and home to the teams he rooted for growing up. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end is still intimately familiar with the Browns, though, and he believes they are a real challenger to K.C. for AFC supremacy.
news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

San Francisco is bringing in some much-needed offensive line help with a former Houston offensive lineman and Baltimore has signed its second first-rounder. 
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman: I've got 'a lot left in my tank' after injury-ravaged 2020

Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ knows his injury-ravaged 2020 campaign doesn't inspire confidence that he will bounce back with the New York Jets. But the running back believes he has plenty to offer his new club. 
news

Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

After a horrendous season defined by an infamous play in which QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season, Bengals guard Michael Jordan is aiming to bouncing back in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW