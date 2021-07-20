Trevor Lawrence will be 'full-go' for Jaguars training camp

Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery before the 2021 NFL Draft and was held back during offseason work by a nagging hamstring issue. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will enter training camp next week with no such injury concerns.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reported Tuesday on NFL NOW that Lawrence will be "full-go" for Jags camp.

"Remember they were holding him back a little bit in OTAs and minicamp a little bit because he was recovering from the offseason shoulder surgery," Battista said. "It was his non-throwing shoulder, so that's the good news, but they were still restricting him.

"No restrictions anymore when he gets to training camp. It is going to be full-go."

Lawrence lamented during June minicamp that it was "a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed." He should have no such grumbles when the Jags kick off training camp on July 27.

It's been expected that the No. 1 overall pick would be ready for a full workload when training camp kicks off. The QB was seen working out at Clemson with a few of his Jags teammates this month, indicating he was fully healthy.