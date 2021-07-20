Around the NFL

Trevor Lawrence will be 'full-go' for Jaguars training camp

Published: Jul 20, 2021 at 02:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery before the 2021 NFL Draft and was held back during offseason work by a nagging hamstring issue. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will enter training camp next week with no such injury concerns.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reported Tuesday on NFL NOW that Lawrence will be "full-go" for Jags camp.

"Remember they were holding him back a little bit in OTAs and minicamp a little bit because he was recovering from the offseason shoulder surgery," Battista said. "It was his non-throwing shoulder, so that's the good news, but they were still restricting him.

"No restrictions anymore when he gets to training camp. It is going to be full-go."

Lawrence lamented during June minicamp that it was "a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed." He should have no such grumbles when the Jags kick off training camp on July 27.

It's been expected that the No. 1 overall pick would be ready for a full workload when training camp kicks off. The QB was seen working out at Clemson with a few of his Jags teammates this month, indicating he was fully healthy.

With the injuries in the rear view, Lawrence will enter training camp ready to take the reins of Urban Meyer's offense on a revamped Jaguars club in 2021.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Chiefs re-signing pass rusher Alex Okafor to one-year deal 

Another veteran defender has landed a home ahead of training camps opening. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported free-agent pass rusher ﻿Alex Okafor﻿ is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.
news

President Biden trades jokes with Tom Brady, urges vaccinations at Buccaneers' White House visit

Tom Brady and the victorious Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their customary trip to the White House on Tuesday, and both President Joe Biden and the reigning champions brought their share of jokes.
news

Jets assistant Greg Knapp in critical condition after bicycle accident

New York Jets passing game coordinator Greg Knapp remains in critical condition due to injuries suffered after being hit by a car while on his bicycle.
news

Russell Gage: Even without Julio Jones, Falcons 'have a lot of depth at the wide receiver position'

The Falcons' trade of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ to Tennessee bumped the rest of the Atlanta receiver corps up the rankings. ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ is now a true No. 1 target in Atlanta, and ﻿Russell Gage﻿ goes from third fiddle to the second chair.
news

Rams RB Cam Akers suffers torn Achilles, will miss 2021 season

The Los Angeles Rams' leading rusher from 2020 won't be leading them into the 2021 season. Starting running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ suffered a torn Achilles while training on Monday.
news

Patrick Chung says telling Bill Belichick he was retiring was 'hardest conversation I've had in a while'

Longtime Patriots safety ﻿Patrick Chung﻿ retired back in March after sitting out the 2020 season. After spending 10 years with Bill Belichick, Chung said recently that the hardest part of retiring was letting his coach know he wasn't returning.
news

Broncos QB battle between Lock, Bridgewater could take all 3 preseason games

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has said that it is much too early to make any assumptions about where the quarterbacks were at in the race for the starting gig.
news

Raiders president Marc Badain resigns; Dan Ventrelle named interim president

Marc Badain first worked for the Raiders as a summer intern when the team was still in Los Angeles. About three decades later he played an instrumental role in the organization's relocation to Las Vegas. On Monday, the Raiders announced Badain has resigned as team president.
news

Steelers sign former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram to one-year deal

Melvin Ingram has a new home, and the Steelers have a new premier edge rusher. After drawing interest from the Dolphins and Chiefs, the three-time Pro Bowler is signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Peyton, Eli Manning to headline alternate 'Monday Night Football' telecast

Monday nights will be for the Mannings. Peyton and Eli Manning will co-host a "Monday Night Football" MegaCast on ESPN2 for 10 games each of the next three NFL seasons.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees opportunity with Washington as 'best situation' he's ever been in

At 38 years young, Fitzpatrick is in fact still in the NFL in 2021 as a starter, and he believes his position with Washington might be his most promising in years.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW