Trevor Lawrence's hamstring is 'doing great,' but it's 'a little frustrating' for No. 1 pick not being able to go full speed

Published: Jun 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM
Tightness in his hamstring has held No. 1 overall selection ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ out of portions of Jacksonville Jaguars practice as of late, but as June burns on it seems as though not being able to be a full-go is more problematic than the hammy for the top pick.

Lawrence updated reporters Monday that the hamstring is doing well, though it's bit frustrating not being able to go full throttle as Jags trainers hold him back as a precaution.

"It's feeling good. It's been about a week. Just trying to work it back to full capacity," Lawrence said. "It's a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed. I'm feeling good and just trying to not have any more setbacks. So taking it slow. Got some good reps today. So start getting more and more each day this week. And just kinda work back into it. It's doing great. Try to work it back."

Lauded as perhaps the most can't-miss top pick since Andrew Luck, Lawrence is shouldering the Jaguars future, so being extra safe roughly three months out of playing games that actually matter makes sense.

Nonetheless, if there was a game that mattered coming up this Sunday, Lawrence's head coach is fully confident he would be playing.

"If we had to go, we could've went," Jags head coach Urban Meyer said. "So we're just being cautious.

"He actually could play a game if he had to."

Regardless of being limited, Lawrence has still done more than enough to impress his teammates, including a veteran Pro Bowler on the other side of the ball.

"I feel like the main thing I've been seeing is he's very explosive, so when the ball is out it's out," cornerback ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ said. "When you see him throwing, even if I'm out on the sideline, I'm watching him throwing to different receivers. It's just the rotation of the ball. The time. The way he's putting it away from everybody. It's just insane to see that so early in a quarterback. You talk about coming into the league with such high hopes, and he's proving that."

