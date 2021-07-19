Steelers signing former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram to one-year deal

Melvin Ingram's first real taste of free agency lasted well into July. It reached its conclusion Monday, just in time to get packed for a move to western Pennsylvania.
Ingram is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The signing came following Ingram's Monday visit with the club.
Ingram had also attracted interest from the Chiefs and Dolphins this offseason, and will fill a mercenary-like need for the Steelers. Pittsburgh was in search of a veteran contributor on the edge following the free-agent departure of Bud Dupree , while Ingram was in pursuit of employment after spending his entire nine-year NFL career in Southern California with the Chargers.
Ingram is one sack shy of 50 for his career, and with a chance to play opposite T.J. Watt, it's likely he'll reach that milestone in 2021, provided he can remain healthy. Ingram was limited to seven games last season due to a persistent knee issue in 2020, his final campaign with the Chargers.
With Ingram having signed on the dotted line, all that's left for the veteran to complete is an efficient move to Pittsburgh. Steelers rookies and veterans report to training camp Wednesday.
Elsewhere in NFL news Monday:
- Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered a calf injury while training this summer and his availability for the start of camp is in doubt, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Pierce could miss time during camp, but the injury isn't expected to keep him off the field for the 2021 regular season. It's an interesting if not frustrating bit of news for Pierce, who was a significant addition to the Vikings' roster more than a year ago but has yet to play a game for Minnesota. After serving as a reliably effective interior defender for Baltimore, Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in March of 2020, but opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's met another hurdle just before the start of camp in 2021.
Amid unrest over his contract, New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore is open to a multi-year extension or a one-year jump in salary for 2021, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. The perennial Pro Bowler is set to make $7 million in what is the final year of his deal, far less than notable peers at his position. He's due to report to training camp July 27, giving both sides to hammer out an agreement, Giardi added.
- Geno Atkins is still looking for a new team. He'll start actively searching shortly. The former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle was cleared for all football activity in mid-June, Rapoport reported, after suffering a torn rotator cuff last season. Atkins, 33, will begin taking visits and weighing interest from teams soon, Rapoport added. The veteran DT had spent the entirety of his 11-year career in Cincinnati before being released in March.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with first-round running back Travis Etienne on his four-year rookie deal, Rapoport reported.
- The Miami Dolphins signed tackle Timon Parris. The 25-year-old offensive lineman spent last season with Washington and has played four career games.