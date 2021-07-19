Steelers signing former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram to one-year deal

Melvin Ingram's first real taste of free agency lasted well into July. It reached its conclusion Monday, just in time to get packed for a move to western Pennsylvania.

Ingram is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The signing came following Ingram's Monday visit with the club.

Ingram had also attracted interest from the Chiefs and Dolphins this offseason, and will fill a mercenary-like need for the Steelers. Pittsburgh was in search of a veteran contributor on the edge following the free-agent departure of Bud Dupree , while Ingram was in pursuit of employment after spending his entire nine-year NFL career in Southern California with the Chargers.

Ingram is one sack shy of 50 for his career, and with a chance to play opposite T.J. Watt, it's likely he'll reach that milestone in 2021, provided he can remain healthy. Ingram was limited to seven games last season due to a persistent knee issue in 2020, his final campaign with the Chargers.