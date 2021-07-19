Around the NFL

Jaguars agree to terms with first-round RB Travis Etienne

Published: Jul 19, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Ahead of training camp opening next week, the Jacksonville Jaguars got the contract done with their second first-round pick, Travis Etienne﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jags agreed to terms with Etienne, who will likely sign his four-year rookie contract today, per sources informed of the deal.

As with all first-round contracts, the deal includes a fifth-year team option.

Like fellow first-rounder and Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence, Etienne's deal included no offset language, and a significant amount of his signing bonus comes upfront, Rapoport added.

With the rookie wage scale, there are few things for agents to haggle over. Offsets and cash flow are generally the only bargaining topics, which is why rookie holdouts are now very few and far between. Not having offset language means that if Etienne is cut before the end of his rookie contract and signs elsewhere, the second deal will not subsidize what the Jags might owe.

The Jags snagged Etienne with the No. 25 overall pick envisioning the dual-threat back as a weapon alongside James Robinson in the backfield. Etienne spent a significant portion of his offseason learning the wide receiver role to be a versatile weapon that Jacksonville can move around. With speed for days and a burst like he's shot out of a cannon, Etienne should be an explosive playmaker in an intriguing Jaguars offense as a rookie.

The question is how many touches he'll siphon from Robinson and how much Urban Meyer plans to split him out wide as a receiver. Those questions will be one key thing to track when the Jags open training camp next week.

Etienne agreeing to his rookie deal means there are just five first-round picks who have yet to sign their rookie deals. Unsurprisingly, they're all in clusters: No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson (Jets), No. 3 Trey Lance (49ers), No. 13 ﻿Rashawn Slater﻿ (Chargers), No. 14 ﻿Alijah Vera-Tucker﻿ (Jets), and No. 26 ﻿Greg Newsome II﻿ (Browns).

Related Content

news

Steelers signing former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram to one-year deal

Melvin Ingram has a new home, and the Steelers have a new premier edge rusher. After drawing interest from the Dolphins and Chiefs, the three-time Pro Bowler is signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Peyton, Eli Manning to headline alternate 'Monday Night Football' telecast

Monday nights will be for the Mannings. Peyton and Eli Manning will co-host a "Monday Night Football" MegaCast on ESPN2 for 10 games each of the next three NFL seasons.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees opportunity with Washington as 'best situation' he's ever been in

At 38 years young, Fitzpatrick is in fact still in the NFL in 2021 as a starter, and he believes his position with Washington might be his most promising in years.
news

Roundup: Former Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Steelers

Melvin Ingram's first real taste of free agency has lasted well into July, but he hasn't gone unnoticed. Ingram is making his latest free-agent visit on Monday, meeting with the Steelers before they open camp this week.
news

Saquon Barkley on when he'll be able to practice: 'I don't have that answer, to be honest'

Giants RB Saquon Barkley continues to be evasive about whether he will be ready for training camp, the preseason, and regular-season action.
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh 'genuinely excited for adversity' in first season with New York

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh approaches his first training camp in charge of a team with a mindset that the bumps in the road will help shape his club in 2021.
news

Cowboys, Steelers, Buccaneers to open training camps this week 

Summer break for the NFL is nearing its close, with training camps arriving for three teams. The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all open camps within the next seven days.
news

Adrian Peterson hopes to play 15th season: 'I still feel young. I still feel good. I'm ready to play ball'

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson -- who has 14,820 career rushing yards -- thinks he still has plenty of football left in him.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
