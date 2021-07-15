Around the NFL

Jim Kelly: Josh Allen will break all of my Bills records

Published: Jul 15, 2021 at 08:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly holds all the Buffalo Bills passing records. However, the legend knows he's simply holding the fort for a bit longer, waiting for Josh Allen to pass him by eventually.

After Kelly retired following the 1996 season, the Bills wandered in the wilderness, unable to find a long-term franchise signal-caller. From Todd Collins to Doug Flutie to Rob Johnson, Drew Bledsoe, J.P. Losman, Trent Edwards, ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿, EJ Manuel, Kyle Orton, ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ and your ﻿Nathan Peterman﻿-types tossed in along the way. None held the mantle.

Until Allen.

Kelly said he was convinced even before Allen's MVP-caliber 2020 campaign that the QB finally stopped the revolving door. Finally, the Bills found their franchise signal-caller.

"There's no doubt," Kelly told the team's official website. "I mean if he's gone, I don't know who is or who it's going to be. He just has to be consistent. And I know him well enough to know that the kid can play. If you can get the right material around him, which I think he has, and the offensive line gives him time to throw things will be awesome. And talk about my records, I knew before last season started that those records aren't going to stay around very long."

Kelly holds all the significant Bills QB records as he won 101 regular-season games in his 11-year career, compiling 35,467 yards and 237 TDs. Allen is on pace to blow by those figures, even after getting off to a slow start as a rookie. If the Pro Bowler doubles down on the 4,544 yards, 37 TD pass 2020 campaign, he'll easily snag Kelly's records before the decade is up.

First, however, the Bills need to lock the QB down long-term.

Allen is eligible for a multi-year extension, but with two years left on his deal -- and the team's ability to use the franchise tag -- there has been no rush to get a deal done from either side. Both the QB and the Bills brass have sounded confident a deal will get done, eventually.

When that happens, then we can get into an earnest discussion on how long it takes Allen to pass all of Kelly's records. The best way for Allen to one-up the legendary Kelly will be to get the Bills back to the Super Bowl, and win it this time.

Related Content

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith 'going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays' in first year sans Kyle Rudolph

It's Irv Smith's time to shine in Minnesota. With veteran tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ no longer in town, Smith is ready to step into the No. 1 TE role in 2021.
news

Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer 'frustrated' by NFL limitations on player interactions

Speaking Wednesday during a Zoom call ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Jimmy Johnson -- who worked with Urban Meyer at FOX -- said the new Jaguars coach is still navigating the adjustment to the NFL.
news

Deadline for seven franchise-tagged players to strike long-term deals is today at 4 p.m. ET

Seven players who have been franchised tagged, including Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to terms on multi-year deals.
news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman arrested, booked on multiple charges

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday morning and booked on charges of burglary domestic violence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief, Redmond (Wash.) police chief Darrell Lowe told reporters during an afternoon news conference.
news

Bum Phillips, Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese to be inducted into Titans Ring of Honor

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese and O.A. "Bum" Phillips will be inducted in the team's Ring of Honor this fall. 
news

Washington not expected to reach long-term deal with Brandon Scherff

The Washington Football Team and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Thursday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Russell Wilson: New Seahawks OC Shane Waldron has been 'super collaborative'

After an interesting offseason where Seattle's franchise QB voiced his frustrations, Russell Wilson expands on what new offense coordinator Shane Waldron brings to the table and how he appreciates his collaboration effort.
news

Patrick Mahomes says Justin Herbert comment 'taken out of context': 'I have a ton of respect for him'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes clarified his "I'll see it when I believe it" comment Thursday, noting that it wasn't meant to rib Chargers QB Justin Herbert but was just harmless smack talk with some fans.
news

Terry McLaurin: Offseason additions will 'open up' Washington offense for me

With the signing of Curtis Samuel, drafting of Dyami Brown and addition of Adam Humphries, Washington's Terry McLaurin is hoping that he will see more one-on-one matchups this season.
news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler Roosevelt Nix announces retirement 

One-time Pro Bowler ﻿Roosevelt Nix﻿, a fullback and special teams contributor for five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement Tuesday on Instagram. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW