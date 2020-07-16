State of the Franchise: Bills poised to take next step, win AFC East

Head coach: Sean McDermott. He's a top-10 coach in my book. And yes, I realize I say that as a member of the bald community. I'll always stump for my fellow balds. Guys like The Rock. Stone Cold Steve Austin. And, well, not you anymore, Brian Urlacher. But this goes beyond McDermott being follicle-challenged. I said he was one of the most impressive coaches in the NFL heading into last year, which many thought was puzzling, considering he had a 15-17 career mark at the time. But he had been working with a high degree of difficulty. That difficulty being guys like Nathan Peterman.

Let's remember, though, how far this team has come. The Bills were miserable under Rex Ryan, but Sean took over that first year and led them to the playoffs. The 2018 season, well, that was a disaster. But those things happen. Look at what he did last year. He led the Bills to their first 10-win season since 1999. That was the year The Sopranos started on HBO. And this is the first year the Bills are going into a season and you're thinking to yourself, Oh man, they have a squad. This is a prove-it year, for sure. I have no doubt that by the end of this season, Sean gets talked about in those circles as one of the top coaches in the game.

Quarterback: Josh Allen. I'm not here for any slander of Allen. I'm a fan. It was awful to watch some of his decisions in the final moments of that playoff loss to the Texans. The lateral to Dawson Knox (sorry, I wasn't going to mention that) was puzzling. But sometimes young players get caught up in the moment. Sometimes you get Patrick Mahomes throwing left-handed for a first down. Sometimes you get what happened in Houston. But remember, he still managed to get them into field-goal range to send the game into overtime. And again, in overtime, he had them set up for the potential overtime winner when a penalty pushed them out of range. Before you bring up that brutal sack on fourth down against the Texans in the fourth-quarter, I'll remind you that Allen rallied the Bills for the tie after that.

And let's take a moment to look at some of Allen's numbers. He doubled his win total in his second year to improve to 15-12 as a starter. He's the only player in NFL history with 15 quarterback wins and 15 rushing touchdowns over his first two seasons. Allen (30 touchdown passes, 17 rushing touchdowns) joined his new division rival Cam Newton (40, 22) as the only players in NFL history with at least 30 touchdown passes and 15 rushing touchdowns over their first two seasons. If you're getting compared to Newton, you're doing pretty well for yourself. Again, I'm not going to stand for the slander.

Projected 2020 MVP: Allen. Listen, Bills fans, I don't say this lightly. But you have to understand there are a lot of similarities between this team and where the Bears were last season. The Bills have a rock-solid defense that is the identity of the team. Now it comes down to the quarterback. Buffalo made a huge splash in the offseason to help the quarterback (we'll get to that in a minute) get to that next level -- and he's going to need to get to that level.