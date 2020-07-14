State of the Franchise: Will Flores' Dolphins break through in Year 2?

... people are overlooking: The running backs are great. Well, at least great compared to last season. The Dolphins averaged 72.3 rushing yards per game in 2019, which was last in the NFL. In fact, it was the fewest rushing yards per game since the 2006 Detroit Lions (70.6). The 2019 Dolphins were just the third team in the Super Bowl era to have no player rush for 250 yards. On the season. That's right. Fitzpatrick was the team leader with 243 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Had to kill Fin fans seeing Miami trade away Kenyan Drake ... and then see him go bonkers in his first game with Arizona on Thursday Night Football. (Special shoutout to any Dolphins supporter who went against Drake in fantasy that week.) But Miami significantly upgraded the backfield this offseason, adding Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. I actually feel bad for Howard because it seems like he's never going to get a break. He was the best part of the Bears offense during the John Fox era, but Chicago dealt him for a sixth-rounder. Then Miles Sanders usurped him in Philly last year. He's going to split carries with Breida this year, because that's what Gailey does. The last running back to really dominate carries for a Gailey-led offense was Fred Jackson back in the day with the Bills. I don't expect this team to run the ball like the Ravens and 49ers did last year. But the backfield's in a much better place.