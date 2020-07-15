State of the Franchise: Critical year for Gase, Darnold, future of Jets

Bury the hatchet with Jamal Adams? This seems so on-brand for the Jets. You draft an absolute stud in the 2017 NFL Draft. (I mean, you could've had Patrick Mahomes, but whatever.) He becomes one of the best players not only at his position, but in the game. And now he wants to be traded. Don't try to pin this all on Adams. There were reports that Jets GM Joe Douglas had offered up Adams at the trade deadline last year. You can't be all, "No, I don't want to break up," to your partner and then slide into somebody else's DMs. But at this point, you have to figure the Jets would want to keep Adams, right? Who wouldn't? That said, keeping the All-Pro safety long-term won't happen on the cheap. What if you want to lock up Darnold for the foreseeable future? I'm sure Adams' safety mate, Marcus Maye, is going to want to get paid at the end of the season. It could be troubling. And the Jets still have two more seasons (at least) of team control on Adams, so maybe they're in no hurry -- even if Adams rightfully is, given that his play has far exceeded his rookie contract. Maybe Gang Green should just fast-forward to the part where they trade Adams to Dallas for Michael Gallup and picks and be done with it. Or send him to Tampa in a Mike Evans deal. Or whatever. Because this situation could have lingering, detrimental effects for a team trying to build off a strong finish to 2019.