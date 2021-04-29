Leonard Fournette switches jersey number to No. 7

Fresh off winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ will return to play for the reigning champs with a fresh look.

Taking the opportunity provided by the NFL's recent rule change expanding eligible jersey numbers, Fournette's changing his jersey number from No. 28 to No. 7, which he donned when he starred at LSU en route to being drafted fourth overall in 2017 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"That's where I'm born and raised," Fournette said, via the team website, of New Orleans and the seventh ward that the number represents. "That's just me. That's what I represent. I'm so big on giving back to where I'm from and it really represents how special that place is to me. I'm just grateful.

"It was a special number to me in college, so I'm like why not wear it again?"

Fournette sported No. 27 in three seasons with Jacksonville before moving up a digit to No. 28 with the Bucs.