2021 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Draft picks





Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B





Analysis: The Cardinals found a playmaking linebacker at No. 16. Collins’ career track could be similar to that of Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Anthony Barr. The team could have selected a cornerback in the first round because of its need there, however. The dynamic Moore was picked in the second round despite his small stature and injury history, matching their projected pick in my seven-round mock draft -- so that selection wasn’t a surprise. They traded their third-round pick for former Raiders center Rodney Hudson earlier this offseason, which was a smart move.





Wilson’s athleticism and NFL genes (his brother, Quincy, was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2017) helped make him an early Day 3 pick despite his uneven play and mental mistakes at Florida. Giving up a 2022 fourth-rounder to move up for Wilson hurt Arizona’s grade. Gowan was a smart pick in the sixth round because he played like a fourth-rounder and the team could use as many corners as it can get.