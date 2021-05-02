2021 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

I've heard the argument that grading draft picks immediately after they are made is worthless, but I don't agree.
Since no one can see into the future, these 2021 NFL Draft quick-snap grades only partially reflect how I expect a player's career to progress. These grades are, however, an evaluation of the process each team undertook to select the players they did. The grade also is an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism.
The reason these snap grades matter is that they give a real-time evaluation of the process. If a prospect is considered a great pick the day of the draft, but doesn't work out in the long run, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Waiting three years to grade these picks leads to revisionist history, not an accurate evaluation of a decision that was based on what was known when the player was selected.
NOTE: Selections and trades in the early rounds carry a heavier weight in the overall grade than those in the later rounds.
Draft picks
- Tulsa LB Zaven Collins (No. 16 overall)
- Purdue WR Rondale Moore (No. 49)
- Florida CB Marco Wilson (No. 136)
- Duke DE Victor Dimukeje (No. 210)
- UCF CB Tay Gowan (No. 223)
- Cincinnati S James Wiggins (No. 243)
- Penn State C Michal Menet (No. 247)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Cardinals found a playmaking linebacker at No. 16. Collins’ career track could be similar to that of Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Anthony Barr. The team could have selected a cornerback in the first round because of its need there, however. The dynamic Moore was picked in the second round despite his small stature and injury history, matching their projected pick in my seven-round mock draft -- so that selection wasn’t a surprise. They traded their third-round pick for former Raiders center Rodney Hudson earlier this offseason, which was a smart move.
Wilson’s athleticism and NFL genes (his brother, Quincy, was a second-round pick of the Colts in 2017) helped make him an early Day 3 pick despite his uneven play and mental mistakes at Florida. Giving up a 2022 fourth-rounder to move up for Wilson hurt Arizona’s grade. Gowan was a smart pick in the sixth round because he played like a fourth-rounder and the team could use as many corners as it can get.
Draft picks
- Florida TE Kyle Pitts (No. 4 overall)
- UCF S Richie Grant (No. 40)
- Michigan G Jalen Mayfield (No. 68)
- San Diego State CB Darren Hall (No. 108)
- Stanford C Drew Dalman (No. 114)
- Texas DL Ta'Quon Graham (No. 148)
- Notre Dame DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji (No. 182)
- Boise State CB Avery Williams (No. 183)
- Arizona State WR Frank Darby (No. 187)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Adding pass-catcher extraordinaire Pitts with the fourth overall pick gives a boost to the Falcons’ offense, especially in the red zone, where the team struggled at times in 2020. Atlanta made two excellent picks on Friday night, with Grant likely stepping into a starting role at safety and Mayfield a solid projection to guard, an area in which the Falcons needed more depth.
Hall is an athletic and competitive corner worthy of the early fourth-round selection. Dalman is an athletic center with NFL genes. He can compete with 2020 draft pick Matt Hennessy at center or allow Hennessy to move to guard. Graham has the quickness that will help him win inside next to Grady Jarrett. Ogundeji is a long, powerful rusher. He might not have elite speed, but will still get the job done. Getting a top-notch kick returner and willing defender in Williams was excellent, as was the selection of Darby, who has potential as a quick-footed deep threat.
Draft picks
- Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman (No. 27 overall)
- Penn State OLB Odafe Oweh (No. 31)
- Georgia G Ben Cleveland (No. 94)
- SMU CB Brandon Stephens (No. 104)
- Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace (No. 131)
- Ohio State CB Shaun Wade (No. 160)
- Notre Dame OLB Daelin Hayes (No. 171)
- Michigan TE Ben Mason (No. 184)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Once again, GM Eric DeCosta and the Ravens made the most of their draft capital. 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson had to be happy to see the team pick Bateman in the first round, and the defense also got a Round 1 boost from the addition of Oweh. The Ravens used the third round to find a pair of future starters in Cleveland and Stephens.
Wallace doesn’t have the elite speed, size or quickness teams want, but he does make tough catches and beat his man downfield. Wade played hurt throughout a disappointing 2020 season but landed with a great organization in the fifth round. Hayes was one of the steals of the draft because of his all-around edge talent, so the Ravens once again found excellent middle-round value at that position.
Draft picks
- Miami DE Gregory Rousseau (No. 30 overall)
- Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr. (No. 61)
- Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown (No. 93)
- Miami (Ohio) OT Tommy Doyle (No. 161)
- Houston WR Marquez Stevenson (No. 203)
- Pitt S Damar Hamlin (No. 212)
- Wisconsin CB Rachad Wildgoose (No. 213)
- Texas Tech G Jack Anderson (No. 236)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A-
Analysis: GM Brandon Beane stood pat in the first round and found a promising edge rusher available in Rousseau to add to the team’s depth up front. He doubled up on the line with Basham in the second round. He was the best player on the board, though other areas of the roster might have benefitted from an investment at that spot. The selection of Brown -- a swing tackle who could become a starter -- hit one of those areas of need, however, continuing the team’s solid roster construction.
The Bills went tackle again in the fifth round, picking a solid value in Doyle. Stevenson’s ability as a returner and versatile receiver will be utilized by the Bills if he can stay healthy. Hamlin is a Jordan Fuller-type bargain in the sixth round. Anderson is a very good pick late in the draft because he’s country strong and versatile enough to play guard or center. It won’t surprise me if he’s the team’s starting pivot in 2022.
Draft picks
- South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn (No. 8 overall)
- LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (No. 59)
- BYU OT Brady Christensen (No. 70)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble (No. 83)
- Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard (No. 126)
- Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon (No. 158)
- Washington CB Keith Taylor (No. 166)
- Alabama G Deonte Brown (No. 193)
- South Carolina WR Shi Smith (No. 204)
- Alabama LS Thomas Fletcher (No. 222)
- Kentucky DT Phil Hoskins (No. 232)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Panthers used all seven of their 2020 draft picks on defense and they could not resist starting the 2021 draft with a defensive player, selecting a talented, athletic, press corner in Horn. They focused, rightly, on offense on Day 2, getting excellent value in Marshall (only injuries kept him from the first round), Christensen (solid, reliable tackle who will compete with Greg Little at left tackle) and Tremble (watch for him to contribute as a nice target for new quarterback Sam Darnold).
The Panthers found a replacement for Mike Davis in Hubbard, who saw his stock drop a bit in 2020 but has enough speed and toughness to excel. Nixon was an excellent find in the fifth round, potentially becoming a Grady Jarrett-type value because of his quickness and tenacity. Taylor joins Horn as another physical outside corner. Brown isn’t a great mover but will be a nice power scheme blocker. He’s tough to shake once engaged. Receiver depth was still a consideration late in the draft, and Smith’s toughness from the slot and as a returner belies his slight frame.
Draft picks
- Ohio State QB Justin Fields (No. 11 overall)
- Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins (No. 39)
- Missouri OT Larry Borom (No. 151)
- Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert (No. 217)
- North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome (No. 221)
- Oregon CB Thomas Graham Jr. (No. 228)
- BYU DT Khyiris Tonga (No. 250)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Bears have needed a playmaking quarterback for decades. Trading up to land Fields was well worth the price. Upgrading the offensive line was also a priority, so trading up for a player of Jenkins’ caliber at a reasonable price made sense.
Borom was a solid selection in the fifth round because of his pure power coming off the ball. He could work his way into a contributing role. Herbert will make plays as a rusher and receiver for the Bears as a rookie. Newsome is a solid late-round receiver who brings toughness and elusiveness rather than pure speed. Graham could be a good third or fourth corner in 2021. When Tonga plays low, his width and foot quickness make him a tough ask for offensive linemen.
Draft picks
- LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase (No. 5 overall)
- Clemson OT Jackson Carman (No. 46)
- Texas DE Joseph Ossai (No. 69)
- Tulane DE Cameron Sample (No. 111)
- LSU DT Tyler Shelvin (No. 122)
- East Carolina OT D’Ante Smith (No. 139)
- Florida K Evan McPherson (No. 149)
- Georgia C Trey Hill (No. 190)
- Michigan RB Chris Evans (No. 202)
- Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert (No. 235)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Bengals had a choice between a dominant left tackle in Penei Sewell and an outstanding receiver in Chase. They chose Chase despite the fact that their young quarterback, Joe Burrow, had his rookie season cut short by an injury suffered in the pocket. They hope selecting Carman will rectify the situation and allow Burrow and Chase to rekindle the connection that led them to a national title. I’ll be interested to see if other tackles available at No. 46 turn out to be better players. Ossai’s high character and athleticism make him a shrewd pick in the third round.
Getting Sample early in the fourth round should help the pass rush. Shelvin’s powerful base makes him a nice run-stuffer in the fourth round -- something the Bengals really needed, as well. I’m a Smith fan because of his length and consistent effort. McPherson was bound to be a fifth-round pick, and the team needed to upgrade that position, but selecting a kicker comes with its share of risk. Hill is a thick-bodied center who could take a veteran’s job if they don’t perform up to expectations. Evans was suspended for the 2019 season due to an academic issue and didn’t see much action in 2020, but he has the skills to be a steal in the sixth round.
Draft picks
- Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II (No. 26 overall)
- Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (No. 52)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz (No. 91)
- Cincinnati OT James Hudson (No. 110)
- Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai (No. 132)
- West Virginia LB Tony Fields II (No. 153)
- Georgia S Richard LeCounte III (No. 169)
- UCLA RB Demetric Felton (No. 211)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Finding a talented cornerback like Newsome waiting to hear his name called at No. 26 was a big bonus for the Browns. He’ll be a stopper on the outside for a defense looking to become championship-caliber. The trade up for JOK was a good move, especially considering the small amount of value they relinquished in the deal. Schwartz will take the top off defenses if he’s able to add consistency to his game.
Cleveland found another Chris Hubbard-type prospect in the early fourth round in Hudson. The Browns picked him a bit earlier than I had him valued because of his inconsistency. Togiai was a great pick to fill a need at defensive tackle, given his combination of strength and foot quickness. I love the Fields selection as additional talent at linebacker and on special teams. LeCounte’s film was much better than his pro day workout. I view him as a solid find in the fifth round. Felton is a versatile weapon. He lacks elite speed but seems to always make plays.
Draft picks
- Penn State LB Micah Parsons (No. 12 overall)
- Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph (No. 44)
- UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa (No. 75)
- Iowa DE Chauncey Golston (No. 84)
- Oregon State CB Nahshon Wright (No. 99)
- LSU LB Jabril Cox (No. 115)
- Marshall OT Josh Ball (No. 138)
- Stanford WR Simi Fehoko (No. 179)
- Kentucky DT Quinton Bohanna (No. 192)
- South Carolina CB Israel Mukuamu (No. 227)
- Nebraska G Matt Farniok (No. 238)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Cowboys moved down a couple spots in Round 1, picking up a third-round pick so rival Philadelphia could select receiver DeVonta Smith. Then they picked Parsons, a determined and athletic second-level defender who likely would have been their choice at No. 10 had they not dealt the pick. They also took advantage of good value to bolster the defense on Friday night, with solid picks Joseph, Odighizuwa and Golston. Wright is more of a project but has some good tools with which to work.
Dallas continued to build the defense with Cox, a nice addition given the recent retirement of similarly athletic Sean Lee. Ball looks the part and has talent but inconsistent play and off-field issues had put his stock in question. Fehoko has the tools to compete for playing time in 2021.
Draft picks
- Alabama CB Patrick Surtain (No. 9 overall)
- North Carolina RB Javonte Williams (No. 35)
- Wisconsin-Whitewater G Quinn Meinerz (No. 98)
- Ohio State LB Baron Browning (No. 105)
- Texas S Caden Sterns (No. 152)
- Indiana S Jamar Johnson (No. 164)
- Auburn WR Seth Williams (No. 219)
- LSU CB Kary Vincent Jr. (No. 237)
- Ohio State DE Jonathon Cooper (No. 239)
- Mississippi State DE Marquiss Spencer (No. 253)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade: A-
Analysis: The Broncos picked the best cornerback in the draft in Surtain, so there’s no questioning the value of that selection. But GM George Paton passed on quarterback Justin Fields -- and fans won’t forget that decision if Fields goes on to great success in Chicago while Denver continues to search for an answer at QB. Paton made a strong move to get an explosive workhorse in Williams, but didn’t give up the farm to do so. Meinerz and Browning were excellent values as late third-round picks worthy of second-round consideration.
The Broncos picked Sterns, an athletic playmaker who was available in the fifth due to injury and inconsistent tackling, to play with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Johnson’s been an effective cover safety and can work in the slot, which might be where Vincent is utilized, too. When Williams is on his game, smaller corners find it difficult to stay with him downfield. Cooper has the agility to move from a hand-down end at Ohio State to a stand-up rusher with the Broncos. Spencer has fourth-round athleticism and could grow into a solid rotational five-technique.
Draft picks
- Oregon OT Penei Sewell (No. 7 overall)
- Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike (No. 41)
- N.C. State DT Alim McNeill (No. 72)
- Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (No. 101)
- USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 112)
- Purdue LB Derrick Barnes (No. 113)
- Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson (No. 257)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: C+
Day 3 grade: B-
Analysis: Sewell was an absolute no-brainer selection for the Lions when they were on the clock at No. 7. He’ll be a dominant blocker for years to come, whether staying on the right side or eventually moving to the left side. Selecting two defensive tackles after trading for Michael Brockers earlier this offseason seemed a little strange, especially considering the other areas of the team in need of support, but Onwuzurike and McNeill are very good players worthy of their draft slotting. If Melifonwu can become as good a football player as he is an athlete, watch out NFL receivers.
St. Brown was clearly one of the best receivers available in the early fourth round, lacking great speed but providing a reliable target. Barnes met the team’s need for a strong linebacker willing to pound running backs or quarterbacks in the backfield, though it was inadvisable to give up a future fourth-round selection to trade up for him.
Draft picks
- Georgia CB Eric Stokes (No. 29 overall)
- Ohio State C Josh Myers (No. 62)
- Clemson WR Amari Rodgers (No. 85)
- Mississippi OT Royce Newman (No. 142)
- Florida DT Tedarrell Slaton (No. 173)
- Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles (No. 178)
- Wisconsin G Cole Van Lanen (No. 214)
- Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie (No. 220)
- Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill (No. 256)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Cornerback was a major need for the Packers, and with receiver Rashod Bateman off the board to the Ravens, they decided to pick up the speedy and competitive Stokes with their first-round selection. Myers will be a sturdy professional in the pivot for the next few years, though it will be interesting to see how other center prospects who were available at No. 62 will work out for their teams. Rodgers was an excellent selection in Round 3 to give the team a much-needed returner and playmaker in the slot (and sometimes in the backfield).
The Packers found their right tackle in Newman, who isn’t a plus athlete but can move defenders off the ball and is reliable in pass protection. Van Lanen is another solid late-round lineman. The defensive line got a big man up front in Slaton, who was unblockable at times for the Gators when fresh. Jean-Charles should contribute in the slot and outside, always fighting through the receiver to knock away passes. McDuffie was a great value for a team needing an active inside linebacker. Hill could stick as a third back and provide real value if Aaron Jones and/or AJ Dillon get hurt.
Draft picks
- Stanford QB Davis Mills (No. 67 overall)
- Michigan WR Nico Collins (No. 89)
- Miami TE Brevin Jordan (No. 147)
- TCU LB Garret Wallow (No. 170)
- Arizona DT Roy Lopez (No. 195)
Day 1 grade: D
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: Houston gave up its first- and second-round picks as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade. The total price was too rich, despite his Pro Bowl performance. Mills was a good value in the third round as, at minimum, insurance at the quarterback position. Grabbing a receiver in the third round was a needed move, but trading away two middle-round picks (one this year and one in 2022) to land Collins was a bit much -- they needed those picks to rebuild their roster.
Jordan could have been picked in the third round because of his receiving skills so selecting him in the early fifth presented good value. They moved up for Wallow, a 4-3 linebacker for Lovie Smith’s system and a special teams contributor.
Draft picks
- Michigan DE Kwity Paye (No. 21 overall)
- Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo (No. 54)
- SMU TE Kylen Granson (No. 127)
- Florida S Shawn Davis (No. 165)
- Texas QB Sam Ehlinger (No. 218)
- Charleston WR Mike Strachan (No. 229)
- Penn State OT Will Fries (No. 248)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: C+
Analysis: Paye will bring strength and quickness off the edge for the Colts, who needed to improve their pass rush to make a run at the AFC title in 2021. The team desperately needs a left tackle to replace Anthony Castonzo, but instead doubled up on the edge with Odeyingbo, whose length and power will make him an excellent redshirt candidate as he recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered this offseason.
Granson is a smallish receiving tight end/H-back who could be a real find in the fourth for the Colts, but I thought his lack of height and consistency as a pass catcher would cost him more draft position. Davis will bring the hits in the secondary. The Ehlinger pick generally makes sense in terms of his ability to win a roster spot as a backup. I do wonder what the pick suggests about the team’s confidence in last year’s fourth-round selection, Jacob Eason. Strachan has great size and athleticism for the position. The Colts will need to find cornerbacks and linebackers among the best undrafted free agents.
Draft picks
- Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall)
- Clemson RB Travis Etienne (No. 25)
- Georgia CB Tyson Campbell (No. 33)
- Stanford OT Walker Little (No. 45)
- Syracuse S Andre Cisco (No. 65)
- USC DT Jay Tufele (No. 106)
- UAB DE Jordan Smith (No. 121)
- Ohio State TE Luke Farrell (No. 145)
- Georgia Tech WR Jalen Camp (No. 209)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Jaguars fans are excited about new head coach Urban Meyer and new franchise quarterback Lawrence, who possesses the physical and mental aptitude to be an outstanding NFL passer. Jacksonville selected Etienne, Lawrence's teammate at Clemson, later in Round 1 to act as a dual-threat weapon out of the backfield in concert with James Robinson (and to add depth at a position prone to injury). Campbell is a size/speed prospect with the potential to be a good starter, and Little and Cisco could be good players, if they're able to bounce back fully from knee injuries.
Picking Tufele was a solid start to Day 3, even though the Jags already signed several veteran defensive linemen in free agency. Meyer wasn't kidding when he said it all started up front -- the team hit the line again with Smith, a pass rusher with great length and potential. Meyer picked up his former recruit Farrell in the fifth; while other teams may not have done the same, Farrell should be a solid two-way tight end in the NFL.
Draft picks
- Missouri LB Nick Bolton (No. 58 overall)
- Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (No. 63)
- Florida State DE Josh Kaindoh (No. 144)
- Duke TE Noah Gray (No. 162)
- Clemson WR Cornell Powell (No. 181)
- Tennessee G Trey Smith (No. 226)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Chiefs moved down from 31 to 58 as part of the trade for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., in addition to sending third- and fourth-round picks to the Ravens (and swapping late-round picks). It's not a cheap price, but given the results of Super Bowl LV, when Patrick Mahomes was running for his life, it is an understandable deal. Bolton's the kind of attacking defender the Chiefs needed at the second level, though they could have used help at other spots. Humphrey was a steal at 63 to tighten up the middle of the line.
Kaindoh is a great fit for Kansas City in the fourth round, a long defender with plenty of upside. It was thought the Chiefs wanted to improve their talent behind Travis Kelce. Gray's smooth movement and reliable hands caused the team to go up for his services, although the swap of picks didn't really cost much. Powell bided his time behind very talented receivers at Clemson but proved he has the ability to play as a No. 3 wideout the next level. Smith's unfortunate history with blood clots seemingly cost him four rounds in the draft, but the Chiefs took an easy chance on his talent in the sixth and will receive big benefits sooner rather than later.
Draft picks
- Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood (No. 17 overall)
- TCU S Trevon Moehrig (No. 43)
- Buffalo DE Malcolm Koonce (No. 79)
- Virginia Tech LB Divine Deablo (No. 80)
- Missouri S Tyree Gillespie (No. 143)
- Illinois CB Nate Hobbs (No. 167)
- Pitt C Jimmy Morrissey (No. 230)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: C
Analysis: I graded Leatherwood as a late first-round pick, so the Raiders' selection of him with the 17th overall choice was a bit surprising, but not a shock. We'll see if the more highly-graded tackle Christian Darrisaw (who went to the Vikings at No. 23) becomes a better player over time. Trading up for Moehrig will prove to be a good move if his back-injury situation does not develop into a future issue, and Koonce and Deablo (likely moving to linebacker) will meet front-seven needs in 2021 and beyond.
The Raiders made sure to get depth at safety by giving up multiple late-round picks to secure Gillespie, a worthy fourth-round selection, although the cost was forgoing a sixth-round pick and a chance to improve other parts of the roster. Las Vegas found a good athlete and a competitive cornerback in Hobbs in the fifth. The team picked up an intelligent and mobile center in Morrissey despite signing Nick Martin and showing great confidence in Andre James.
Draft picks
- Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater (No. 13 overall)
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. (No. 47)
- Tennessee WR Josh Palmer (No. 77)
- Georgia TE Tre' McKitty (No. 97)
- Duke DE Chris Rumph II (No. 118)
- Nebraska OG Brenden Jaimes (No. 159)
- Iowa LB Nick Niemann (No. 185)
- Missouri RB Larry Rountree III (No. 198)
- Georgia S Mark Webb (No. 241)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Slater only lasted to No. 13 overall because of his average length for the tackle position. But he'll more than overcome that, and find success in the NFL, because of his athleticism and toughness. Samuel's slight frame (5-10, 180) also cost him draft position, but again GM Tom Telesco found value by selecting the future starter midway through Round 2. Palmer and McKitty give Justin Herbert needed depth at pass catcher and will help negate some of the production lost by Hunter Henry's exit in free agency.
Adding Rumph’s Gumby-like bend off the edge should bolster the Chargers' pass rush, while James' positional versatility should give the team's O-line more flexibility. Rountree looked like a third-round pick at times at Missouri; he could be a Justin Jackson-type value pick for the Bolts.
Draft picks
- Louisville WR Tutu Atwell (No. 57 overall)
- South Carolina LB Ernest Jones (No. 103)
- Texas A&M DT Bobby Brown III (No. 117)
- Central Arkansas Robert Rochell (No. 130)
- UCF WR Jacob Harris (No. 141)
- Northwestern DE Earnest Brown IV (No. 174)
- Maryland RB Jake Funk (No. 233)
- Notre Dame WR Ben Skowronek (No. 249)
- Concordia OLB Chris Garrett (No. 252)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: While I’m usually not a big fan of parting with multiple first-round picks for a non-quarterback, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is an exception to the rule as one of the top defenders in the NFL. His presence is one reason the Rams have one of the top defenses in the league, so allowing the Jaguars to pick at No. 25 (and in the fourth round, as well) this year was a worthwhile deal. Atwell’s an explosive player whose extremely small frame (5-9, 155) is a bit worrisome. GM Les Snead traded one of the Rams' two third-round picks for two fourths, which made sense, given the team’s lack of overall draft capital. Using their third-round comp pick on Jones addressed a big need on defense.
The Rams picked two defensive lineman with the last name Brown (Bobby in the third, Ernest in the fifth) to help replace Michael Brockers (traded to the Lions). Rochell was expected to go in the fourth round, and the Rams needed depth at the position; that’s a good marriage of need and value. Harris won over teams at his pro day and projects as a stand-up receiving tight end. Garrett is an edge rusher prospect who will bring it hard in training camp.
Draft picks
- Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 overall)
- Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (No. 18)
- Oregon S Jevon Holland (No. 36)
- Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (No. 42)
- Boston College TE Hunter Long (No. 81)
- UMass OT Larnel Coleman (No. 231)
- Cincinnati RB Gerrid Doaks (No. 244)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: In Waddle and Phillips, the Dolphins took big swings on two talented players with injury issues. If they hit, Miami will be playoff-bound in short order. Holland and Eichenberg were solid picks in need areas, and finding a tight end like Long in the third should help address potential free-agent losses after the season.
Miami traded its fifth-round pick (No. 156) to the Steelers for a 2022 fourth-rounder, which is almost always the right call. Coleman’s length and athleticism make him a prototypical seventh-round pick in that he has plenty to improve upon but has a high ceiling. Doaks should provide competition in the backfield.
Draft picks
- Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw (No. 23 overall)
- Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond (No. 66)
- North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (No. 78)
- Ohio State G Wyatt Davis (No. 86)
- Pitt DE Patrick Jones II (No. 90)
- Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu (No. 119)
- Cal S Camryn Bynum (No. 125)
- Florida State DE Janarius Robinson (No. 134)
- Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 157)
- Central Missouri TE Zach Davidson (No. 168)
- Pitt DT Jaylen Twyman (No. 199)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: The Vikings addressed their need at left tackle (Darrisaw) and picked up two third-rounders (while giving up a fourth) in a savvy first-round trade with the Jets. Mond provides much-needed depth behind (and competition for?) Kirk Cousins. Minnesota did well with their other three third-round picks: Surratt serves as a fine replacement for Eric Wilson; Davis is a sturdy guard the team hopes steadies the O-line; Jones provides strength off the edge.
Nwangnu offers depth at returner but was picked a round too early. Bynum is a versatile defensive back who played cornerback at Cal but was announced at safety, which should play more to his strengths. That said, his tackling must improve to be reliable in that position. Robinson’s length and quickness give him a shot to be the team’s best pick after Darrisaw. I love Davidson’s foot quickness and ability to win down the seam.
Draft picks
- Alabama QB Mac Jones (No. 15 overall)
- Alabama DT Christian Barmore (No. 38 overall)
- Oklahoma DE Ronnie Perkins (No. 96)
- Oklahoma RB Rhamondre Stevenson (No. 120)
- Michigan LB Cameron McGrone (No. 177)
- Missouri S Joshuah Bledsoe (No. 188)
- Colorado OG William Sherman (No. 197)
- UCF WR Tre Nixon (No. 242)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: For months, we thought Jones would be a perfect fit in New England because of his similarities to Tom Brady. With the 49ers passing on Jones at No. 3, Bill Belichick just waited out the process and found the Alabama passer waiting for a phone call at No. 15. Jones doesn’t have to be Brady to have success, just the accurate passer that the team, and offense, needs. Barmore flashed potential as a quality starter, but time will tell as to whether giving up two fourth-round picks to move up eight spots to get him was better than just seeing which D-linemen were available at the Pats' original slot. They found a top-50 talent in Perkins late in Round 3.
Stevenson’s power running complements Sony Michel, Damien Harris and James White. He was a top-125 pick on my board, though the team could have used a corner or receiver. McGrone is a typical Patriots linebacker prospect who could thrive under Belichick. Sherman similarly fits the mold of other New England linemen: short, big-bodied and tough.
Draft picks
- Houston DE Payton Turner (No. 28 overall)
- Ohio State LB Pete Werner (No. 60)
- Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (No. 76)
- Notre Dame QB Ian Book (No. 133)
- Kentucky OT Landon Young (No. 206)
- South Alabama WR Kawaan Baker (No. 255)
Day 1 grade: C
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Saints picked up a young defensive end in Turner late in the first round, eschewing other, more highly rated options in the process. Grabbing two solid defenders in Werner and Adebo made for an overall solid draft, though we’ll see if trading up for the former Stanford cornerback was a better option than just picking a different corner and keeping their third-round compensatory selection.
Book is an undersized quarterback who improved in his decision-making during his career and has the toughness and competitive nature to be at least a solid backup in the league. Finding an offensive tackle was a must on Day 3, and Young is a solid player able to play on either side of the line. They apparently liked him enough to basically use two picks on him (sent Nos. 218 and 229 to the Colts for No. 206). Baker’s athleticism earned him a late-round slot, but the Saints need to continue pursuing consistent receivers after the draft, as well.
Draft picks
- Florida WR Kadarius Toney (No. 20 overall)
- Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari (No. 50)
- UCF CB Aaron Robinson (No. 71)
- Northern Iowa OLB Elerson Smith (No. 116)
- Arizona RB Gary Brightwell (No. 196)
- Oklahoma State CB Rodarius Williams (No. 201)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Giants added another excellent receiver to their corps in Toney after trading down nine spots and acquiring first- and fourth-round picks from the Bears next year, as well as a fifth-rounder in this draft. You can’t ask for much more than that. GM Dave Gettleman took a calculated risk on the former Bulldog, anticipating Ojulari's medical issues will not overshadow his talent as a rusher and run defender. Robinson could have easily been off the board 20 spots earlier.
Smith gives the Giants another long pass rusher to complement Ojulari. Brightwell displays quickness, but he must tighten up his ball security to become a reliable backup to Saquon Barkley. Williams isn’t an elite athlete, but Greedy’s brother is a feisty outside defender who could have been picked two rounds earlier.
Draft picks
- BYU QB Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall)
- USC OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 14)
- Mississippi WR Elijah Moore (No. 34)
- North Carolina RB Michael Carter (No. 107)
- Auburn S Jamien Sherwood (No. 146)
- Duke S Michael Carter (No. 154)
- Pitt CB Jason Pinnock (No. 175)
- Florida State S Hamsah Nasirildeen (No. 186)
- Kentucky CB Brandin Echols (No. 200)
- Arkansas DT Jonathan Marshall (No. 207)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: C
Analysis: Wilson has an outstanding physical skill set that could translate into an outstanding career, though he will always be compared to fellow draft classmates Justin Fields and Trey Lance. The Jets traded up to the middle of Round 1 for Vera-Tucker, a very good lineman who will have to prove he was worth the price they ultimately paid the Vikings. Moore could be a playmaker in 2021 and beyond, but Javonte Williams would've been an excellent pick at No. 34. Although they passed over Williams, they did snag his former UNC teammate in the fourth round. They got solid value on the RB, who could've been a late-second-round, early-third-round pick.
Sherwood is a tough-minded safety who will plant ball-carriers, even if his athleticism is not exceptional for the position. Cornerback became a priority on Day 3, with the team picking up Duke's Michael Carter and Pinnock. More secondary picks (at the expense of other needs) came with Nasirildeen, whose medicals (knee) caused his draft stock to drop, and Echols. The Jets failed to draft a pass rusher this weekend, however, which could be an issue, unless they find real value among the undrafted free agents.
Draft picks
- Alabama WR DeVonta Smith (No. 10 overall)
- Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (No. 37)
- Louisiana Tech DE Milton Williams (No. 73)
- Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson (No. 123)
- Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell (No. 150)
- USC DT Marlon Tuipulotu (No. 189)
- Coastal Carolina DE Tarron Jackson (No. 191)
- LSU LB JaCoby Stevens (No. 224)
- Tulane DE Patrick Johnson (No. 234)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Eagles became the first team in 16 years to use back-to-back first-round selections on receivers when they traded up two spots to pick Smith (they selected Jalen Reagor 21st overall last April). Smith is an outstanding talent who could very well prove worthy of sending their division-rival Cowboys a third-rounder for the two-spot swap. Dickerson was selected as a guard and could be center Jason Kelce’s replacement in a year or two, though his injury history made him a bit of a risk as a top-40 pick. Williams’ athleticism had earned him a spot in the third round. He'll give Philly some needed depth at defensive tackle.
They found the nickel corner they needed in McPhearson early in the fourth, then found value in the fifth round with a slasher, dual-threat back in Gainwell. Trading sixth- and seventh-round picks this year to Washington for a fifth next year was shrewd, if for no other reason than the fifth-rounder will play as a better trading chip if they need to make another move down the road. With Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett set to hit free agency soon, they were smart to nab Jackson in the sixth round. Stevens is a strong tackler and leader who could play linebacker or safety in the NFL.
Draft picks
- Alabama RB Najee Harris (No. 24 overall)
- Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth (No. 55)
- Illinois C Kendrick Green (No. 87)
- Texas A&M OT Dan Moore (No. 128)
- Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson (No. 140)
- Wisconsin DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (No. 156)
- Miami OLB Quincy Roche (No. 216)
- Oklahoma CB Tre Norwood (No. 245)
- Georgia Tech P Pressley Harvin III (No. 254)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: Harris’ game so resembles that of Le’Veon Bell that no one was surprised the Steelers turned in the virtual card to inject his talents into their offense. His playmaking ability was difficult to pass up, even if it meant ignoring the offensive line. The team eventually addressed their issues up front by selecting Green, an athletic and powerful center, in Round 3. GM Kevin Colbert made the correct decision selecting a top-50 talent like Freiermuth late in Round 2 instead of simply taking a lineman because of need.
Colbert made another smart pick (what's new?) in Moore, a steady player and underrated athlete who could be the starter they need at tackle. The Steelers doubled up on A&M stars, drafting Johnson with their next pick. He'll be a starter at inside 'backer sooner than later, which is huge for a team that endured so many injuries at the spot last season. Pittsburgh went off-script a bit when it traded a 2022 fourth-rounder to Miami to select Loudermilk, who could be a Stephen Tuitt clone. But there were a lot of quality defensive linemen available in that round that they could've landed without giving up assets. Roche is a productive edge player who was an excellent value in the sixth round. The team clearly didn't want Harvin to hit the open market, snagging him with one of the last picks in the draft.
Draft picks
- North Dakota State QB Trey Lance (No. 3 overall)
- Notre Dame OG Aaron Banks (No. 48)
- Ohio State RB Trey Sermon (No. 88)
- Michigan CB Ambry Thomas (No. 102)
- Western Michigan OT Jaylon Moore (No. 155)
- Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir (No. 172)
- USC S Talanoa Hufanga (No. 180)
- Louisiana RB Elijah Mitchell (No. 194)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: The 49ers were no longer interested in waiting for Jimmy Garoppolo to stay healthy after seeing him start just 30 regular-season games in four years with the team. Lance is an outstanding talent albeit with a limited résumé. I can’t wait to see how good he becomes. Banks will help form a wall in front of Lance, Sermon is a worthy third-round value at running back and Thomas has potential to stick in the secondary. Banks and Thomas may have been picked a bit earlier than their value indicated, however, and trading two fourth-round picks to get a running back will be scrutinized if the injury bug hits him again.
Moore has the ability to play tackle or guard for the Niners, impressing scouts at this year’s Reese's Senior Bowl but still looking pretty raw at times. Lenoir will compete with Thomas for playing time as a rookie, and Hufanga could be a very good nickel safety in the future. Picking Mitchell in the sixth as a returner and backup ballcarrier was solid.
Draft picks
- Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge (No. 56 overall)
- Oklahoma CB Tre Brown (No. 137)
- Florida OT Stone Forsythe (No. 208)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The jury is still out as to whether sending two first-round picks to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams will prove to have been a wise move. His play in 2021, as well as the team’s ability to sign him to an extension, will determine the final grade. Eskridge gives Russell Wilson another explosive target, but the team's lack of investment in the offensive line could prove costly.
Brown is an undersized corner (5-10, 185) who doesn’t back down from receivers. He'll help replenish an area of need after Seattle lost Quinton Dunbar and Shaquill Griffin in free agency. Forsythe may end up being the best pick of the draft because he has the potential to become a starter at left or right tackle; giving up a seventh-round pick to get him should prove to be a wise investment.
Draft picks
- Washington OLB Joe Tryon (No. 32 overall)
- Florida QB Kyle Trask (No. 64)
- Notre Dame OT Robert Hainsey (No. 95)
- North Texas WR Jaelon Darden (No. 129)
- Auburn LB K.J. Britt (No. 176)
- BYU CB Chris Wilcox (No. 251)
- Houston LB Grant Stuard (No. 259)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Tryon’s versatility fits quite well in the Buccaneers’ scheme, as he can play the five-technique or stand up as a powerful rush linebacker. The team really needed to get younger there, with Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston, and Jason Pierre-Paul all potentially free agents after the season. Trask could be a Nick Foles-type starter down the line, but was probably picked one round earlier than his skill set called for. Hainsey brings versatility and toughness to a Tampa line in need of depth.
I was afraid teams would overlook Darden because of his size (5-8, 174), but he was a draft crush for me because of his juice and toughness after the catch. Britt is a leader with great football IQ, and he will serve as a nice backup to the Bucs’ veterans. GM Jason Licht finished off the draft with solid selections in versatile defensive back Wilcox and high-motor linebacker/special teamer Stuard.
Draft picks
- Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley (No. 22 overall)
- North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (No. 53)
- Georgia LB Monty Rice (No. 92)
- Washington CB Elijah Molden (No. 100)
- Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick (No. 109)
- Pitt DE Rashad Weaver (No. 135)
- LSU WR Racey McMath (No. 205)
- Oregon S Brady Breeze (No. 215)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Farley’s injury history is troubling and will bear watching, but he has the ability to become a real playmaker on the outside if he can stay on the field. Radunz is a work in progress but was picked at the right point of the draft and fills a large need at right tackle, given the unceremonious departure of 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson. Rice fits the Titans’ system well, and Molden was one of the steals of Day 2 -- he’ll be a playmaker.
At his best, Fitzpatrick is worthy of an early fourth-round pick. Other available receivers may have provided better value, but addressing the position was essential for them, and there’s certainly a chance Fitzpatrick maximizes his potential. Depth on the edge was a crucial need for Tennessee, and Weaver looked like a likely mid-round pick throughout the 2020 season. McMath’s also an inconsistent receiver, but his special teams acumen (like sixth-rounder Breeze) will allow him to stick around for years. The Titans could have used help at tight end in this draft, though it looks like they've already secured some undrafted rookies.
Draft picks
- Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (No. 19 overall)
- Texas OT Samuel Cosmi (No. 51)
- Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste (No. 74)
- North Carolina WR Dyami Brown (No. 82)
- Boise State TE John Bates (No. 124)
- Cincinnati S Darrick Forrest (No. 163)
- Michigan LS Camaron Cheeseman (No. 225)
- Baylor DE William Bradley-King (No. 240)
- Penn State DE Shaka Toney (No. 246)
- BYU WR Dax Milne (No. 258)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: Davis is a fantastic athlete who won over teams with his pro-day workout after playing well as a first-year starter in 2020. Washington could have selected an offensive tackle at 19, but still found a strong starter candidate in Cosmi in the middle of the second round. St-Juste has potential as an outside corner, and if Brown was picked at No. 51 instead of No. 82, no one would have complained. The Football Team certainly needed more playmakers at receiver.
They also needed another tight end, and Bates was the appropriate pick in the fourth round. Forrest’s pro-day workout and solid film made him a good value in the fifth. Washington decided making two picks late in this draft was better than selecting one in the fifth round next year, cutting a deal with the Eagles for Nos. 225 (Cheeseman) and 240 (Bradley-King). Cheeseman was only the second long snapper picked in the draft, a fact Washington fans might not enjoy. Either Bradley-King or Toney will stick as a pass-rush specialist behind Chase Young and Montez Sweat.