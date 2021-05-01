2021 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Day 2 draft picks





Day 1 grade: A+





Analysis: The Vikings didn't have a second-round pick this year because they traded it for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue last August. Although the deal didn't play out as they hoped, they were at least able to send him to the Ravens a short time later and recoup a third-rounder (which they used on Jones). Minnesota had to find a young quarterback to back up Kirk Cousins and potentially start down the line if Cousins can’t get the team over the hump. Mond has the upside to make him worthy of a third-round selection, possessing some ability from the pocket (though he lacks consistency) and good mobility when needed. However, Davis Mills was still on the board (at least until the next pick, when Houston grabbed him), and it will be interesting to see which quarterback makes the most of his opportunity.





Surratt was the team’s pick to supplant free-agent departure Eric Wilson, which is a fantastic move by Minnesota given Surratt's athleticism; we’ll see if Jabril Cox or Baron Browning turn out to be superior players, though. They used the second of the two third-rounders acquired from the Jets in Round 1 on Davis, a powerful guy who knocks his man off the line. They really needed to add the toughness of Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis’ grandson. Jones is a fair pass rusher with good strength, but his athleticism did not project him as a top-100 selection.