2021 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

I've heard the argument that grading draft picks immediately after they are made is worthless, but I don't agree.
Since no one can see into the future, these 2021 NFL Draft quick-snap grades only partially reflect how I expect a player's career to progress. These grades are, however, an evaluation of the process each team undertook to select the players they did. The grade also is an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism.
The reason these snap grades matter is that they give a real-time evaluation of the process. If a prospect is considered a great pick the day of the draft, but doesn't work out in the long run, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Waiting three years to grade these picks leads to revisionist history, not an accurate evaluation of a decision that was based on what was known when the player was selected.
Day 2 draft picks
- Purdue WR Rondale Moore (No. 49 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: I had Moore going to the Cardinals at No. 49 in my seven-round mock draft, adding some much-needed competition among the group of receivers (former second-rounders Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella) battling for targets opposite DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. Moore will give the offense a boost if he can stay healthy. The Cardinals traded their third-round pick to the Raiders for center Rodney Hudson earlier this offseason. He’ll a big upgrade at that position.
Day 2 draft picks
- UCF S Richie Grant (No. 40 overall)
- Michigan G Jalen Mayfield (No. 68)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: The Falcons swapped a sixth-round pick for a mid-fourth-round selection by trading down five spots with the Broncos early in Round 2. And they still found a much-needed new member of the secondary in Grant, who can hit, run, cover and tackle. Mayfield is a great third-round pick for the Falcons, who badly needed O-line depth and found a powerful blocker who should shift inside from tackle quite nicely.
Day 2 draft picks
- Georgia G Ben Cleveland (No. 94 overall)
- SMU CB Brandon Stephens (No. 104)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Ravens gave up their second-round pick in the trade for Orlando Brown. Baltimore has yet to draft a right tackle to replace Brown, which might portend Tyre Phillips playing the position next season, as he did late last season. Cleveland is a great value in the third round (using one of the picks acquired in the Brown trade) as a typical Ravens mauler who has very good mobility for his size.
Day 2 draft picks
- Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr. (No. 61 overall)
- Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown (No. 93)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Bills found great value in Basham in the late second round, even if it was a bit odd to draft another defensive lineman after the selection of Greg Rousseau on Thursday night. The team’s roster is pretty solid all around, so it’s not as though Buffalo has immediate needs to meet. The Bills’ third-round pick, Brown, is a 6-foot-8 former hoops player with the athleticism to be an excellent swing tackle and replace Ty Nsekhe in that role.
Day 2 draft picks
- LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (No. 59 overall)
- BYU OT Brady Christensen (No. 70)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble (No. 83)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: Marshall has some similarities to his former teammate, Justin Jefferson. He would have gone much earlier if not for some medical concerns. He was available late in the second round for the Panthers, who really need more talent at the position behind D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. Carolina was expected to find an offensive tackle at some point in the first three rounds; Christensen isn’t flashy but is consistent and simply difficult to beat off the edge. His excellent pro day cinched this draft position. Carolina gave up a sixth-rounder to trade up to land him, but he’s worth the investment. I love the Tremble selection. He was underutilized as a pass-catcher at Notre Dame and is willing to block. New quarterback Sam Darnold is getting help in this draft.
Day 2 draft picks
- Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins (No. 39 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: The offensive line was on the Bears’ mind coming into Day 2, especially with new quarterback Justin Fields in place. Jenkins is a mauler up front. He blocks his man with intensity, but consistency is an issue, which is why he was available at No. 39. They traded up for Jenkins, but it was a reasonable price to pay for a guy with first-round talent.
Day 2 draft picks
- Clemson OT Jackson Carman (No. 46 overall)
- Texas DE Joseph Ossai (No. 69)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: Carman lacks the ideal length of a tackle but is simply difficult to get around. I had other tackles who were still available at No. 46 (Dillon Radunz, Sam Cosmi, Stone Forsythe) rated higher. The team decided it would rather have the tackle-receiver combination of Carman and first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase than Penei Sewell in Round 1 and Terrace Marshall or Dyami Brown in the second round. It will be interesting to see how that decision is viewed years from now. Ossai is an edge player who doesn’t have a lot of sand in his pants but is worthy of a third-round pick because of his character and excellent athleticism.
Day 2 draft picks
- Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (No. 52 overall)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz (No. 91)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Browns needed more athleticism at the linebacker position, and traded up to get it in JOK. He played at 215 pounds in 2020, which is part of the reason why teams didn’t pick him earlier, but he can grow into an excellent coverage ‘backer with the ability to attack outside runs. Schwartz’s speed was too good for the Browns to ignore in the third round. If he can consistently catch the ball, he’ll be dangerous.
Day 2 draft picks
- Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph (No. 44 overall)
- UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa (No. 75)
- Iowa DE Chauncey Golston (No. 84)
- Oregon State CB Nahshon Wright (No. 99)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: The Cowboys didn’t get a cornerback in the first round, so selecting Joseph to fill that need in Round 2 was a sound decision. The former LSU recruit has the talent to be special. Odighizuwa can play inside or outside for the Cowboys, using his length and active playing style. Golston is the young power defensive end Dallas needed to add in this draft. Wright was a reach in the top 100, in my opinion, but he has potential as an outside corner with the height to battle big NFL receivers.
Day 2 draft picks
- North Carolina RB Javonte Williams (No. 35 overall)
- Wisconsin-Whitewater G Quinn Meinerz (No. 98)
- Ohio State LB Baron Browning (No. 105)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: Williams has a powerful running style that will allow the Broncos to control the clock, as well as break off longer runs. Denver swapped a fourth-rounder for a sixth-round pick in a trade with Atlanta to move up for Williams, which is not overwhelming compensation. Meinerz can play guard or center in the NFL, but the Broncos announced him as a guard. He’s an excellent find in the late third round for a Broncos team needing more depth on the interior offensive line. Browning was my highest-rated player left on the board when the Broncos picked him at 105. He will anchor the team’s second-level defense with leadership and athleticism.
Day 2 draft picks
- Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike (No. 41 overall)
- N.C. State DT Alim McNeill (No. 72)
- Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (No. 101)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: The Lions selected Onwuzurike, a strong penetrator who will be difficult to block at the next level, early in Round 2. Then they picked McNeill, a severely underrated player who will challenge offensive linemen on every play, in the third round. These picks were on top of trading for Michael Brockers from the Rams this offseason. Building on the lines is great, but ignoring other positions of need could cause depth issues during the season. Melifonwu has the length and size to be a solid outside corner, but he has to be more physical to stick in the league long-term. The former Syracuse defender was selected using the third-rounder gained in the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.
Day 2 draft picks
- Ohio State C Josh Myers (No. 62 overall)
- Clemson WR Amari Rodgers (No. 85)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Center was obviously a need for the Packers following the departure of Corey Linsley in the offseason. One tough, intelligent former Buckeye replaces another tough, intelligent former Buckeye. Myers is a solid player who will be sturdy and reliable, though I had him rated behind other prospects at the position that were available at No. 62, such as Creed Humphrey and Quinn Meinerz. A-Rodgers to A-Rodgers? We’ll see how that situation plays out. Amari Rodgers is tough as nails and reliable. While some will view him as the new Randall Cobb, I think the former Clemson star will fill the running back/receiver/punt returner role that Tyler Ervin played in the past couple of years. It was worth giving up a fourth-round pick to land him.
Day 2 draft picks
- Stanford QB Davis Mills (No. 67 overall)
- Michigan WR Nico Collins (No. 89)
Day 1 grade: D
Analysis: The Texans did not have a second-round pick -- they gave that up in the Laremy Tunsil trade. Houston been collecting quarterbacks since Deshaun Watson’s unhappiness with the team became public, picking Mills after adding Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley. Mills has just enough of every trait to become a solid starter down the line, if he can overcome past knee injuries. A third-round selection for him was fitting. Finding a receiver was high on the Texans’ wish list, but trading away a fifth-round pick this year and fourth-round pick next year to get one was probably overkill. That said, Collins has the potential to be a big-bodied outside receiver who creates mismatches.
Day 2 draft picks
- Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo (No. 54 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: It is so great that Odeybingo managed to land in the second round despite suffering a torn Achilles in January. His length and power on the edge adds talent to the defensive line. It will likely be some time before he’s ready to contribute on the field, though, and the Colts doubled up at the position (while ignoring others) after picking Kwity Paye in the first round.
Day 2 draft picks
- Georgia CB Tyson Campbell (No. 33 overall)
- Stanford OT Walker Little (No. 45)
- Syracuse S Andre Cisco (No. 65)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Even though the Jaguars have 2020 first-round pick CJ Henderson and free-agent signee Shaquill Griffin on the roster, they found more depth at cornerback in Campbell, who has the physicality and speed to be a starter if his consistency in coverage improves. Offensive tackle was a position of need for the team, as Cam Robinson is playing on the franchise tag. If Little returns to his early form at Stanford, he’ll be a fine selection. He’s played in only one game over the last two seasons, however, so we’ll see if Sam Cosmi, Dillon Radunz or Stone Forsythe have better careers. Cisco made a lot of big plays at Syracuse, but also gave up plays with his aggressive nature; if he increases the former and decreases the latter, he’ll be a long-time starter.
Day 2 draft picks
- Missouri LB Nick Bolton (No. 58 overall)
- Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (No. 63)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: In terms of value, the Bolton selection is excellent. He will attack gaps like nobody’s business. You could argue that Kansas City should have gone with an edge rusher instead at No. 58, but it’s tough to downgrade the pick. Bolton steps right into a contributing role. Getting Humphrey late in the second round is a steal. He’ll be there for 10 years protecting Patrick Mahomes.
Day 2 draft picks
- TCU S Trevon Moehrig (No. 43 overall)
- Buffalo DE Malcolm Koonce (No. 79)
- Virginia Tech LB Divine Deablo (No. 80)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: Losing Erik Harris in free agency opened up a spot for a strong tackler and ballhawk in Moehrig, and the Raiders couldn’t help but trade up for him (not a significant price in this case) once the safety run started at the top of the second round. The back injury he suffered this offseason might have cost him some draft position, but as long as it’s not a long-term issue, he’ll be a starter. Koonce is an active, strong edge rusher of good value in the third round. The team was looking for more depth at that position, and found it. Deablo is a powerful safety, but he was announced as a linebacker on Friday night, just like the Raiders proceeded with Tanner Muse in the third round last year.
Day 2 draft picks
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. (No. 47 overall)
- Tennessee WR Josh Palmer (No. 77)
- Georgia TE Tre' McKitty (No. 97)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The team was very thin at the cornerback position, and found an ultra-confident, ultra-competitive player in Samuel available at No. 47. His lack of size kept him out of the first round, but won’t limit him to the slot if the Chargers want to use him outside; he’s quite willing to bang around with bigger receivers outside. Bolstering the receiver corps with the big-bodied Palmer was a solid decision. Another pass catcher was found in the late third round, with McKitty getting a shot to take over Hunter Henry’s reception chances (he’s also a solid run blocker).
Day 2 draft picks
- Louisville WR Tutu Atwell (No. 57 overall)
- South Carolina LB Ernest Jones (No. 103)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Atwell is a dangerous receiver in space, but, at 149 pounds, carries a little too much risk for such a high selection. Even investing a late second-rounder would've been tough, because potential for injury is concerning. However, if he proves fast enough to avoid too many direct collisions, he’ll have a lot of fun grabbing deep throws from new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams needed to upgrade their linebacker group and have multiple guys hitting free agency after this season, so selecting the tough-minded and athletic Jones in the third round made sense. GM Les Snead wanted more selections in this draft, so sending the 88th pick to San Francisco for two fourth-rounders was a smooth move.
Day 2 draft picks
- Oregon S Jevon Holland (No. 36 overall)
- Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (No. 42)
- Boston College TE Hunter Long (No. 81)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: Holland was the top coverage safety in the draft, and he'll give the Dolphins the versatility to play him in the slot as well as in the deep half. With running back Javonte Williams off the board because the Broncos moved one pick ahead of Miami to take Williams at No. 35, this selection made good sense. Moving up for Eichenberg helps make up for passing on left tackle Penei Sewell in the first round, as the former member of the Irish can play multiple positions on the offensive line; there's very good value there. The Dolphins already have a few tight ends, but Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are scheduled to be free agents after the season. Long is a strong all-around player worth the third-round pick given that future need.
Day 2 draft picks
- Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond (No. 66 overall)
- North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (No. 78)
- Ohio State G Wyatt Davis (No. 86)
- Pitt DE Patrick Jones II (No. 90)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: The Vikings didn't have a second-round pick this year because they traded it for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue last August. Although the deal didn't play out as they hoped, they were at least able to send him to the Ravens a short time later and recoup a third-rounder (which they used on Jones). Minnesota had to find a young quarterback to back up Kirk Cousins and potentially start down the line if Cousins can’t get the team over the hump. Mond has the upside to make him worthy of a third-round selection, possessing some ability from the pocket (though he lacks consistency) and good mobility when needed. However, Davis Mills was still on the board (at least until the next pick, when Houston grabbed him), and it will be interesting to see which quarterback makes the most of his opportunity.
Surratt was the team’s pick to supplant free-agent departure Eric Wilson, which is a fantastic move by Minnesota given Surratt's athleticism; we’ll see if Jabril Cox or Baron Browning turn out to be superior players, though. They used the second of the two third-rounders acquired from the Jets in Round 1 on Davis, a powerful guy who knocks his man off the line. They really needed to add the toughness of Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis’ grandson. Jones is a fair pass rusher with good strength, but his athleticism did not project him as a top-100 selection.
Day 2 draft picks
- Alabama DT Christian Barmore (No. 38 overall)
- Oklahoma DE Ronnie Perkins (No. 96)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Barmore flashed real ability at times in Alabama, and the Patriots hope they can get that out of him on an every-down, every-game basis. Giving up two fourth-round picks to move up eight spots for Barmore downgrades the trade a bit, but he has the potential to make the deal worth the price.
The Patriots take a shot on Perkins, who has top-50 talent but isn’t elite in his size (6-foot-2 1/2, 253 pounds) or bend off the edge. Questions about a suspension, which forced him to miss a playoff game in the 2019 season and five games in 2020, may have pushed him down draft boards. Still, Perkins buying into the Patriot Way could pay big dividends down the line.
Day 2 draft picks
- Ohio State LB Pete Werner (No. 60 overall)
- Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (No. 76)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: Werner is an excellent replacement for Alex Anzalone on the outside, possessing the coverage abilities the team desires at the position. Cornerback is a big need the Saints didn’t address in the first or second rounds, but they traded up in Round 3 to find one in Adebo. Two years ago, the former Stanford outside defender showed he could find the ball and press receivers.
The move up 22 spots to grab Adebo didn't come cheap, though, with the Saints giving up a third-round compensatory pick (No. 105). But the decision is in line with previous Saints draft trades where they want their guy no matter the cost.
Day 2 draft picks
- Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari (No. 50 overall)
- UCF CB Aaron Robinson (No. 71)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: An uncharacteristic second trade down by GM Dave Gettleman early in Round 2 netted the team a third-round selection next year while only costing them eight spots. They ended up with edge rusher Azeez Ojulari at Pick 50, who may have slid due to reported medical concerns. If he's healthy, Ojulari will be a Markus Golden-type difference-maker. Robinson could easily have been picked 20 spots sooner because of his size and versatility, so giving up a late-round pick for his services was a worthwhile investment.
Day 2 draft picks
- Mississippi WR Elijah Moore (No. 34 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: Adding a diminutive but tough and dynamic Moore to the receiving corps makes plenty of sense. And it's quite fitting that former Jets WR Laveranues Coles was the one to announce the pick in Cleveland. However, running back Javonte Williams, who went to the Broncos one pick later, was the guy I think many Jets fans were fawning over.
Day 2 draft picks
- Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (No. 37 overall)
- Louisiana Tech DE Milton Williams (No. 73)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Eagles locked up a strong offensive lineman in Dickerson, who only lasted into the early second because of a history of injuries during his collegiate career. The Alabama center was announced as a guard when he was selected, which makes sense with 11-year veteran Jason Kelce re-upping for another season. I could certainly see Dickerson moving to the pivot whenever Kelce hangs 'em up, assuming he's able to stay healthy.
The Eagles found a good value in Williams, whose pro day confirmed his extreme quickness. If he continues to add weight and maintain his foot speed, look out.
Day 2 draft picks
- Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth (No. 55 overall)
- Illinois C Kendrick Green (No. 87)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Freiermuth is a solid pick in the middle of the second round. He'll serve as a safety valve for Big Ben -- willing to run through tackles after the catch -- and an effective blocker for his teammates on the outside.
Green is considered a center by many scouts and was announced as such when the Steelers picked him. They had a real need at that position with the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey, and I can see him starting there for some time.
Day 2 draft picks
- Notre Dame OG Aaron Banks (No. 48 overall)
- Ohio State RB Trey Sermon (No. 88)
- Michigan CB Ambry Thomas (No. 102)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Banks is a sturdy player inside who simply doesn’t get moved; though, his lack of quickness might be an issue against NFL defensive linemen. He's a good player who probably would have been a better value later in the draft.
The Niners acquired an extra fourth-rounder from the Raiders to move down five spots in Round 2, which they then packaged with their own fourth to trade up for Sermon. The Ohio State back has the power and quickness San Francisco wanted and will provide insurance for a Niners position group that always seems beset by injuries.
Thomas could become a fair third or fourth corner for the 49ers in time because of his ball skills and willingness to mix it up, but he may have been picked a bit early.
Day 2 draft picks
- Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge (No. 56 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: Seattle was looking for another receiver to complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Eskridge, who played cornerback and receiver at Western Michigan, looked like a future star at the Reese's Senior Bowl, with strong hands, elite change of direction and excellent elusiveness after the catch. The team needs to improve the offensive line, though.
Day 2 draft picks
- Florida QB Kyle Trask (No. 64 overall)
- Notre Dame OT Robert Hainsey (No. 95)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: It’s not surprising that the Buccaneers picked a quarterback at some point in this draft, as Tom Brady will certainly stop playing at some point (I think?). Trask played well early in the 2020 season and will benefit from learning from the best, but the Florida passer's skill set rated him as a third- or fourth-round selection.
The Buccaneers needed depth on the offensive line, and Hainsey gives them toughness and the versatility to play as a swing tackle or kick inside if needed. I rated him as a fourth-rounder, but that’s not a significant difference from where he ended up going on Friday night. What you see is what you get with the Notre Dame lineman.
Day 2 draft picks
- North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (No. 52 overall)
- Georgia LB Monty Rice (No. 92)
- Washington CB Elijah Molden (No. 100)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: The Titans needed to replace last year’s first-round pick, OT Isaiah Wilson, who they traded to Miami this offseason after a tumultuous rookie season. (The Dolphins released him several days later.) Wilson was selected to play opposite veteran left tackle Taylor Lewan, but now that responsibility lies with Radunz. Although he played left tackle at North Dakota State, the Radunz definitely has the athleticism to make the switch.
Tennessee moved down seven spots in Round 3, picking up a fourth-rounder from the Packers in the process, and still landed an inside linebacker in Rice who will add depth behind a similarly sized Jayon Brown. Finding Molden at Pick 100 should be considered a true steal. Call him a nickel, safety, whatever you want -- he's just going to be around the ball.
Day 2 draft picks
- Texas OT Samuel Cosmi (No. 51 overall)
- Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste (No. 74)
- North Carolina WR Dyami Brown (No. 82)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: Washington addresses its need at offensive tackle midway through the second round even though fans probably wanted that position handled in the first. Cosmi can play either side of the line, and has plus athleticism, if not a lot of bulk -- which is why he ended up available at No. 51. St. Juste was a solid value in the third round. He's a tall, athletic drink of water who will provide depth behind Kendall Fuller and free-agent signee William Jackson. Adding Curtis Samuel in free agency and Brown -- a quick playmaker capable of lining up in multiple spots -- as a third-round pick, significantly upgrades the Football Team’s receiver group.