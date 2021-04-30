Jets select Mississippi WR Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall

The Jets selected Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Around The NFL will have more on New York's pick shortly.
The Jets selected Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Around The NFL will have more on New York's pick shortly.
The Broncos acquired pick Nos. 35 and 219 in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Falcons in exchange for pick Nos. 40 and 114. Denver used the pick to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed the defensive side of the ball with the first pick of the second round, selecting standout Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing free-agent running back Jerick McKinnon, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Friday afternoon.
Just a few days after Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh guaranteed the team would exercise the fifth-year option of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, the club officially announced Friday it had picked up the option.
Kyle Pitts is the first rookie to take advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform rules. The new Falcons tight end will wear No. 8 in Atlanta. Over in the AFC, Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase will wear No. 1.
Plenty of tantalizing prospects remain available following Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down some names who could come off the board early in Round 2.
Bill Belichick spent the No. 15 overall pick on Mac Jones, the highest the Patriots have ever selected an offensive player in any of his drafts. Even with the investment, Belichick wasn't ready to name Jones the Day 1 starter.
Carolina spent the No. 8 overall pick on defense Thursday night. On Friday, the club affirmed that Sam Darnold is the future at QB. The Panthers announced they are picking up the fifth-year option on Darnold.
All the so-called computer folks can put down their pitchforks and throw a party. Dave Gettleman finally traded down in an NFL draft. The Giants traded back to No. 20 and selected WR Kadarius Toney.
Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, John Lynch shot at another big fish: reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Niners GM admitted Thursday night that he checked in on Rodgers' availability and was swiftly rejected.
The Las Vegas Raiders surprised draft pundits by selecting Alex Leatherwood 17th but the former Alabama offensive tackle says he's excited to prove the team right for using its first-round pick on him.